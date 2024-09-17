Endrick Scores Goal in Real Madrid Champions League Debut
Endrick only needed 15 minutes on the pitch to score his debut Champions League goal.
Real Madrid headed into stoppage time with a 2–1 lead over Stuttgart thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappé and Antonio Rüdiger. The hosts were all-but celebrating their first Champions League victory of their 2024–25 campaign when Endrick announced his arrival in Europe's biggest competition.
Dani Carvajal cleared a last-ditch attempt from Stuttgart and flicked the ball to Endrick, who took off forward. Instead of heading to the corner flag or playing a pass to Mbappé or Vinícius Júnior, the 18-year-old took it himself all the way down the pitch and fired a left-footed strike from 25 yards out.
The shot beat Alexander Nübel near post and sealed the win for Real Madrid.
The teenager jumped into the crowd to celebrate his debut Champions League goal with the Madridistas. Endrick scored his first La Liga goal back in August and now gets to add a UCL highlight to his first season with the Spanish giants.
So far, the Brazilian has only featured off the bench for Real Madrid in his young career, averaging just a handful of minutes across his four appearances. If he keeps scoring goals like the one he bagged tonight, though, he will give Carlo Ancelotti plenty to think about.