Endrick ‘Offered Real Madrid Escape Route’ by Premier League Side
West Ham United have enquired about a deal to sign Real Madrid striker Endrick in the January transfer window, a report has claimed.
Madrid agreed to a package worth a huge €60 million (£52.3 million, $69.7 million) to sign Endrick in 2022, with FIFA rules meaning he could not join up with his new side until 2024. Despite arriving with an incredibly high potential, the teenage striker has found minutes incredibly hard to come by.
While Endrick made 37 appearances across all competitions in his debut season, he was limited to fewer than 850 minutes and just eight starts. This year, however, he is yet to even take to the pitch.
His determination to stay and fight for his spot at the Santiago Bernabéu is understood to have been fading in recent weeks and now a January loan exit is thought to be on the cards.
Among those chasing his signature, according to the Daily Mail, are West Ham, who have registered their interest in a high-profile winter switch.
Several La Liga clubs are also chasing Endrick’s signature, including strugglers Real Oviedo. While Madrid are thought to prefer a loan move inside Spain’s top flight, Endrick may be intrigued by the allure of the Premier League.
Crucially, neither Madrid nor Endrick are looking at a permanent move. Both parties still believe in a long-term future, but everyone involved now recognizes the need for regular minutes away from the Santiago Bernabéu.
Frustration towards his lack of minutes has boiled over recently, with Endrick cutting a disappointed figure on the bench and even kicking a water bottle earlier this month when told he would not be entering the game.
Thankfully for the 19-year-old, Madrid are said to be sympathetic to his feelings, aware his time at the club has not yet gone to plan.