England’s Centre Back Options—Ranked
England has historically taken pride in building its success on the foundation of two solid centre backs.
In 1966, it was the formidable and legendary pairing of Bobby Moore and Jack Charlton who led the Three Lions to their first—and still only—World Cup triumph.
Fast forward to the late 1980s and early '90s, and under Sir Bobby Robson, England enjoyed another golden, if ultimately trophyless, era with Des Walker and Terry Butcher—two bloodied warriors and defensive titans from a bygone age—at the heart of defence.
The 2000s brought another elite partnership, this time in the form of John Terry and Rio Ferdinand—two of the world’s best centre-halves who anchored England’s back line during a period that promised much but delivered little silverware.
Ironically, in more recent years, despite Gareth Southgate overseeing arguably England’s most consistent spell of tournament performances, a reliable, top-tier centre back pairing is something they’ve lacked. Had that final piece of the puzzle been in place, perhaps those runner-up finishes at Euro 2020 and Euro 2024 might have ended differently.
Now, with Thomas Tuchel taking the reins and a new era underway, Sports Illustrated have ranked the German’s current options at centre back.
10. Taylor Harwood-Bellis
Manchester City’s academy has produced several standout talents in recent years—many of whom have found success away from the Etihad. Taylor Harwood-Bellis, now at Southampton, is one such example.
While Southampton endured a difficult 2024–25 campaign—plagued by a leaky defence and ultimately ending in relegation—Harwood-Bellis was a rare bright spot. Composed, mature, and consistently reliable, he often looked a level above those around him, clearly too good to be scrapping at the bottom of the table.
His potential hasn’t gone unnoticed. Called up by interim boss Lee Carsley in November, Harwood-Bellis marked his England debut with a goal in a 5–0 win over the Republic of Ireland—a promising sign of a bright international future ahead.
9. Fikayo Tomori
Usually, it's only England's rugby team that forbids players based abroad from representing the national side—but Fikayo Tomori seems to be suffering from the same unwritten rule. Since moving to AC Milan in 2021, the centre back has been consistently overlooked.
Despite establishing himself as one of Serie A's standout defenders—no small feat in a league renowned for its defensive pedigree—Tomori was barely given a look-in by Southgate, even when he played a key role in Milan’s 2021/22 Scudetto triumph.
Even Rio Ferdinand publicly criticised Southgate for his continued exclusion. Let’s hope Thomas Tuchel takes a different view because, if given the opportunity, Tomori has the tools to shine in an England shirt.
8. Jarrad Branthwaite
If Everton were one thing in 2024–25—under both Sean Dyche and later David Moyes—they were incredibly tough to break down. They conceded the joint fourth-lowest number of goals in the Premier League and the fewest by some margin outside the top half.
Much of that resilience came down to their rock-solid centre back pairing of James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite (though Jordan Pickford certainly deserves a shoutout too). While Tarkowski impressed in his own right, it was Branthwaite who truly stood out.
With his towering frame, physical presence, and calmness under pressure, the young defender looks equally comfortable defending deep or stepping up high on the halfway line. Despite having just one England cap to his name so far, he’s firmly in the conversation for a regular spot—especially if he continues his upward trajectory.
7. Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire may never be universally adored, but one thing's certain—he’s never let England down when it matters most.
A mainstay of the national setup since the 2018 World Cup, Maguire has built a reputation for delivering when the stakes are high, whether through commanding defensive displays or clutch goals from set pieces. His absence from Euro 2024 due to a calf injury was a rare setback in an otherwise consistent international career.
With Southgate now gone, his future under Tuchel is uncertain. But given his proven record on the big stage, Maguire shouldn't be written off just yet.
6. Dan Burn
Dan Burn certainly isn’t the most glamorous name on this list, but his performances for Newcastle over the past few seasons have been impossible to ignore.
In many ways, he’s a throwback defender—the type Walker and Butcher would be proud of. No-nonsense, fearless, and always willing to put his body on the line, Burn epitomises the old-school defensive spirit.
He’s already been brought into the England fold since Tuchel took charge, and don’t expect him to disappear from the conversation anytime soon.
5. Trevoh Chalobah
You have to feel for Trevoh Chalobah. Just as he was beginning to establish himself at Chelsea, he found himself surplus to requirements—first under Mauricio Pochettino, then again under Enzo Maresca. The latter even placed him in his now-infamous “bomb squad” and shipped him out on loan to Crystal Palace.
Yet, less than six months later, it was Maresca who came calling again. After a hugely impressive spell at Selhurst Park, Chalobah was recalled as emergency cover, promptly registered an assist on his return, and went on to impress for the remainder of the season.
Now, with competition for places at Chelsea increasing again, Chalobah is in the fight of his life to prove his worth—though perhaps not to Tuchel, who is very aware of what he can do.
4. John Stones
John Stones has been England’s first-choice centre back for some time now. Calm and composed on the ball, thanks in large part to his development under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, he combines technical elegance with solid, tactically astute defending. At his best, few can match him in terms of ability.
However, a string of injuries and recent uncertainty around his best position at City have cast a shadow over his reputation. While that positional flux rarely impacted his performances for England in the past, it seemed to catch up with him at Euro 2024—where he at times looked unsure, as if caught between systems. It was a struggle mirrored by his club teammate Phil Foden.
Still, with his talent and experience, Stones remains England’s most gifted centre back. If Tuchel can unlock his best form again, and keep him fit, he’ll undoubtedly continue to be a cornerstone of the Three Lions’ defence.
3. Ezri Konsa
Ezri Konsa’s Aston Villa teammate Tyrone Mings had previously been part of the England setup, but a long-term injury saw the left-footed defender fall out of contention.
In Mings’ absence, Konsa stepped up in a big way at Villa Park—reaching new heights in his performances, and many felt his first senior England call-up in November 2023 was long overdue.
Now firmly part of the Three Lions squad, Konsa’s versatility has been a major asset. Just as he has done for Villa, he’s shown his ability to slot in at right-back when required, which played a key role in his selection for Euro 2024.
2. Levi Colwill
Another Chelsea star, Levi Colwill, enjoyed the finest season of his career in 2024–25.
After a frustrating campaign under Mauricio Pochettino—where he was often deployed at left-back and looked uncomfortable— he has thrived since being moved back to his natural centre back position by Enzo Maresca. The switch has paid off, with Colwill largely excelling at the heart of Chelsea’s defence.
Composed on the ball, quick across the ground, physically dominant, and tactically sharp, Colwill combines defensive steel with progressive passing. Crucially, he’s also left-footed—a rare and valuable trait at the top level. He played a key role in Chelsea’s Europa Conference League and Club World Cup triumphs, notably keeping the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué quiet in the latter’s final against PSG.
The only thing still holding him back is a tendency for the occasional lapse in concentration, but those errors are becoming less frequent. If he continues on this trajectory, a starring role for England may not be far off.
1. Marc Guehi
Marc Guéhi stepped into the spotlight in Harry Maguire’s absence at Euro 2024—and he absolutely seized his opportunity.
Widely regarded as England’s standout performer at the tournament, the Crystal Palace defender shut down some of the continent’s top attackers with a perfect blend of no-nonsense, old-school defending and the calm, composed ball-playing qualities demanded of the modern game.
That form carried straight into 2024/25, where he captained Palace to a record Premier League points tally and helped deliver the club’s first-ever major trophy with their historic FA Cup triumph. Currently England’s best centre back by some distance.