England vs. Italy: How to Watch Women's Euro Semifinals, TV, Preview
Next stop: Geneva, as England and Italy are set for a Women's Euro 2025 semifinal in southwest Switzerland. The reigning European champions will face an Italian team playing in its first semifinal since 1997.
While the Lionesses will come into the match as heavy favorites, they had to survive a scare in the quarterfinals against Sweden. Having been 2–0 down after 25 minutes, England staged a late comeback in the second half and eventually won the match via a dramatic, 14-kick penalty shootout.
In Italy's quarterfinal, the Azzurre saw off Norway in 90 minutes, 2–1. Cristiana Girelli scored a brace, with the winning goal coming in the 90th minute. New Washington Spirit signing Sofia Cantore notched both assists for Girelli.
The recent head-to-head record between these two nations heavily favors England. The Lionesses have won four and tied one of their five meetings with Italy, including a 5–1 win in their last meeting in Februrary 2024.
However, the history books tell a different story. During Italy's prime years in the 1980s and 1990s, the Azzurre often got the better of England. Italy has never lost to England at the Euros. That record includes a 2–1 win the the 2009 group stage, a 6–2 win in the 1993 quarterfinals and a 2–1 win in the 1987 third-place playoff.
Italy has already been a surprise package at Women's Euro 2025, but eliminating the defending champions, and making a first final since Women's Euro 1997, would be an even bigger achievement.
What time does England vs. Italy kick off?
- Location: Geneva, Switzerland
- Stadium: Stade de Genève
- Date: Tuesday, July 22
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / Noon a.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST
How to Watch England vs. Italy on TV
Country
TV Channel / Stream
United States
FOX / VIX
United Kingdom
ITV1 / ITVX
Canada
TSN
Mexico
ESPN / Disney+
England team news
After the grueling win over Sweden, there are plenty of potential selection issues for England. In that game, captain Leah Williamson had to come off early due to rolling her ankle. Williamson did complete training with the squad on Monday, with teammate Esme Morgan saying she was "very optimistic" that Williamson would play against Italy.
Lauren James played the full 120 minutes against Sweden, but there is a question over her durability and whether manager Sarina Wiegman will opt to use her off the bench. Lucy Bronze had to tape up her thigh due to tightness, but is not expected to miss time.
Defender Jess Carter spoke out on Sunday that she had received racial abuse online during the tournament and would be leaving social media. Carter was subbed off for Morgan in the win over Sweden, but has started every England match so far at Women's Euro 2025.
Wiegman has made a reputation for not changing her lineups. The expectation would be that she persists with her chosen starting XI.
England predicted lineup vs. Italy
England (4-2-3-1): Hannah Hampton; Alex Greenwood, Jess Carter, Leah Williamson, Lucy Bronze; Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway; Lauren Hemp, Ella Toone, Lauren James; Alessia Russo
Italy team news
Manager Andrea Soncin should have a full squad to choose from. No players are injured or suspended. The only question, when it comes to selection, is whether he will shift back to a more defensive shape than how his team lined up against Norway.
Against Spain in the group stage, Soncin rotated much of his squad and opted for a 5-4-1, with extra defensive cover in the wings and three center backs. Against Norway, there was more license for Cantore and Barbara Bonansea to flank Girelli in the attack.
Italy predicted lineup vs. England
Italy (4-3-3): Laura Giuliani; Lucia Di Guglielmo, Cecilia Salvai, Elisabetta Oliviero; Emma Severini, Manuela Giugliano, Arianna Caruso; Barbara Bonansea, Cristiana Girelli, Sofia Cantore