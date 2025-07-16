SI

England vs. Sweden: How to Watch, TV, Preview and Lineups

The Lionesses will take on Sweden in the Women's Euro 2025 quarterfinals at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich.

Theo Lloyd-Hughes

Georgia Stanway added to England's goals tally during a 6–1 win over Wales.
It is crunch time at Women's Euro 2025. The knockout rounds are underway in Switzerland, and England will face Sweden in a mouthwatering quarterfinal on Thursday.

In the words of Sweden captain Kosovore Asllani: "The fun starts now."

England and Sweden have been two of Europe's most successful nations in world soccer over the past few years. England has not missed a semifinal since 2013, while Sweden's last quarterfinal exit was in 2017.

The two nations' previous tournament meeting was a 4–0 semifinal win for England at Women's Euro 2022. However, the two most recent meetings between England and Sweden, in 2024, both finished in ties (1–1 and 0–0, respectively).

Sweden has not won the Euros since 1984, while England is attempting to lift its second-ever trophy as the defending European champions.

What time does England vs. Sweden kick off?

  • Location: Zurich, Switzerland
  • Stadium: Stadion Letzigrund
  • Date: Thursday, July 17
  • Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / Noon a.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

How to Watch England vs. Sweden on TV

Country

TV Channel / Stream

United States

FOX / VIX

United Kingdom

BBC ONE / iPlayer

Canada

TSN

Mexico

ESPN / Disney+

England team news

Sarina Wiegman has named an unchanged lineup in her previous two matches and is expected to keep the same XI for the Sweden quarterfinal. There are no injuries or suspensions in the England team.

After starting on the bench in England's opening defeat to France, Ella Toone leads England with two goals and two assists. Similarly, since being moved from central attacking midfield to right wing, Lauren James has scored two goals.

England predicted lineup vs. Sweden

England (4-2-3-1): Hannah Hampton; Alex Greenwood, Jess Carter, Leah Williamson, Lucy Bronze; Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway; Lauren Hemp, Ella Toone, Lauren James; Alessia Russo

Sweden team news

With Sweden winning its two opening games, Peter Gerhardsson rotated his lineup for the 4–1 win over Germany in the final match of the group stage.

Hanna Lundkvist was rested at right back, with teenager Smilla Holmberg impressing in her place. Magdalena Eriksson was injured for Sweden's first two matches but looked confident on her return against Germany.

Gerhardsson has said his entire squad is fit and ready to go, with no suspensions damaging his selection choices either.

Sweden (4-3-3): Jennifer Falk; Jonna Andersson, Magdalena Eriksson, Nathalie Björn, Hanna Lundkvist; Filippa Angeldal, Kosovare Asllani, Julia Zigiotti Olme; Fridolina Rolfö, Stina Blackstenius, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd

Prediction: England 0–0 Sweden, England win on penalties

