England vs. Senegal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
England take a break from 2026 World Cup qualifying to conclude their June slate, as they face Senegal in a friendly on Tuesday night.
Thomas Tuchel’s side produced a limp display in Catalonia on Saturday night but nonetheless maintained their 100% start to qualifying with a 1–0 win over Andorra. Record goalscorer Harry Kane bundled in the game’s only goal.
The German manager was understandably critical of England‘s showing at the weekend, and he’ll want to oversee a more convincing performance on Tuesday to wrap up the break.
This is just their second-ever meeting with Senegal, whom they beat 3–0 in the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup. While Sadio Mané won’t be featuring at the City Ground, Pape Thiaw’s squad is laden with familiar Premier League stars.
Their June tour of the British Isles started with a 1–1 draw against the Republic of Ireland on Friday night. Crystal Palace’s Ismaïla Sarr, off the back of an excellent season with the Eagles, struck late for the visitors after Kasey McAteer handed Ireland a first-half lead.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the friendly.
What Time Does England vs. Senegal Kick-Off?
- Location: Nottingham, England
- Stadium: City Ground
- Date: Tuesday, 10 June
- Kick-off Time: 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET / 11:45 PT
- Referee: Stephanie Frappart (FRA)
- VAR: Mathieu Vernice (FRA)
England vs. Senegal Head-to-Head Record (All Games)
- England: 1 win
- Senegal: 0 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: England 3–0 Senegal (December 4, 2022) – 2022 World Cup
Current Form (All Competitions)
England
Senegal
Andorra 0–1 England – 07/06/25
Ireland 1–1 Senegal – 06/06/25
England 3–0 Latvia – 24/03/25
Senegal 2–0 Togo – 25/03/25
England 2–0 Albania – 21/03/25
Sudan 0–0 Senegal – 22/03/25
England 5–0 Ireland – 17/11/24
Senegal 3–0 Liberia – 28/12/24
Greece 0–3 England – 14/11/24
Liberia 1–1 Senegal – 22/12/24
How to Watch England vs. Senegal on TV
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, UTV
United States
fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network 5
Canada
DAZN Canada
England Team News
Tuchel’s team selection raised a few eyebrows on Saturday, as Jordan Henderson came into the starting XI and Curtis Jones got the nod at right-back. His experimental lineup simply didn’t work, and there will likely be plenty of changes for Tuesday’s friendly.
The manager cannot call upon Ollie Watkins after he pulled out of the squad due to a minor injury. There are also doubts over Bukayo Saka and Conor Gallagher’s statuses after they missed Saturday’s win.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze and Anthony Gordon should be included in Tuchel’s team in Nottingham, while Kane is likely to lead the line again. Surprise inclusion Ivan Toney was an unused substitute at the weekend.
England Predicted Lineup vs. Senegal
England predicted lineup vs. Senegal (4-2-3-1): Henderson; Alexander-Arnold, Chalobah, Colwill; Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Bellingham; Madueke, Eze, Gordon; Kane.
Senegal Team News
Senegalese icon Mané, arguably his country’s greatest-ever player, wasn’t called up to Thiaw’s squad this month due to personal reasons, and the visitors are also without Tottenham Hotspur’s Pape Matar Sarr because of a muscle injury.
Ismaïla Sarr scored off the bench last time out and should be included in the starting XI, while Idrissa Gueye, Edouard Mendy, Nicolas Jackson and Kalidou Koulibaly are all poised to start. There’s plenty of Chelsea influence in this Senegal squad!
Senegal Predicted Lineup vs. England
Senegal predicted lineup vs. England (4-3-3): Mendy; Mendy, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Jakobs; Diarra, Gueye, Camara; Diatta, Jackson, Ndiaye.
England vs. Senegal Score Prediction
Senegal peaked at the African Cup of Nations in 2021, with Aliou Cissé’s reign drawing to a close last year. They underwhelmed at the most recent AFCON and had started World Cup qualifying slowly before parting ways with Cissé.
There were early signs of promise with Thiaw at the helm, but the honeymoon period under the new manager has faded somewhat and his team disappointed in Dublin on Friday night.
While England were close to abject against Andorra, they rarely lose home friendlies to inferior opponents. Tuchel will want a response after calling out his squad, but he has to help himself out by picking a team boasting the requisite balance.