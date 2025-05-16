Enzo Maresca Sets Chelsea Players Challenge for Man Utd Clash
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca wants to see his squad “taking responsibility” and “showing desire” to bring the club success during the final three games of the 2024–25 campaign.
The Blues still have plenty to play for during the final two weeks of the season as they continue their battle for Champions League qualification and look to win their first trophy under Maresca in the form of the Conference League.
Chelsea play Manchester United in the Premier League on Friday as they look to cement their position in the top five and will finish up their domestic season away at Nottingham Forest. They will be hoping to have qualified for the Champions League by the time they clash with Real Betis in the Conference League final on Wednesday, May 28.
Three gargantuan encounters will push Chelsea to their limits but Maresca expects his side to rise to the occasion, especially when it comes to their mental focus and motivation.
“There are some games, like now—the one or two, three games we have—that tactics are important but it’s also other aspects,” said the Italian ahead of the clash with Man Utd. “That is players taking responsibility and also showing desire to bring this club—we said many times—where it has to be.”
Maresca has not enjoyed a flawless debut season with Chelsea but is expected to be retained as the club’s manager regardless of Champions League qualification and Conference League success. The club’s fanbase have not always been on the former Leicester City manager’s side this term, however.
“Overall I think I have a good feeling from the fans,” said Maresca. “It’s normal that in some moments they cannot be happy. We [players and staff] were not happy for all the season. For part of the season we didn’t win games so we were not happy.
“But I think a way to give the fans happiness or joy is to finish top five and win the trophy. We’re going to do our best to try to keep them happy.”
Chelsea have a history of giving managers little time to adapt to the role and sending them out the exit door unless they manage to bring immediate success. Mauricio Pochettino, for example, lasted just one season before being replaced by Maresca.
But should Chelsea achieve the ambitions outlined by Maresca, then supporters will likely be appeased ahead of a crucial second season at the helm for the 45-year-old coach.