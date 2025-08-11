Nicolas Jackson ‘Decides Preferred Destination’ After Chelsea Exit Demand
Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is reportedly prioritising a transfer to Newcastle United this summer after deciding to pursue a move away from Stamford Bridge.
The arrivals of Liam Delap and João Pedro, both of whom were among the goals in Sunday’s 4–1 friendly win over AC Milan, have forced Jackson down the pecking order at Chelsea and the Senegal international is understood to have asked to leave the club as a result.
Chelsea are not rushing to sell Jackson but are prepared to cash in for the right price which, according to The Telegraph, will be at least double the £32 million ($43 million) they paid to sign him from Villarreal in 2023.
Remaining in the Premier League is thought to be a priority for Jackson. While Aston Villa are known admirers thanks to the presence of former Villarreal manager Unai Emery, Jackson is keen to complete a move to Newcastle this summer.
The Magpies do hold some level of interest in Jackson but are still working to address their striker situation and the future of Alexander Isak. Recent reports claimed the Liverpool target was left “furious” when Newcastle’s owners informed him he would not be leaving this summer, although manager Eddie Howe could neither confirm nor deny the speculation.
Newcastle, while adamant Isak will not be sold, are still in search of potential replacements. They missed out on Benjamin Šeško to Manchester United but remain admirers of Brentford’s Yoane Wissa. The Times expect a new bid of £30 million to be submitted for the latter.
Jackson is training alone at Chelsea after being left out of their two pre-season friendlies and talks are said to be underway with a number of clubs in the Premier League and across Europe, although a sale is far from guaranteed at this point.
The 24-year-old is contracted to the Blues until 2033, meaning Chelsea face very little pressure to sell this summer. It is believed that they would be prepared to welcome Jackson back into the fold if an acceptable bid does not arrive.