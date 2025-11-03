Erik ten Hag ‘Considered’ for Sensational Premier League Return
Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly identified former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag as a potential replacement for the recently sacked Vítor Pereira.
Wolves parted ways with the 57-year-old manager on Sunday, one day after they suffered a 3–0 defeat to Fulham. The club is bottom of the Premier League standings, having yet to win in 2025–26—they have failed to win any of their opening 10 league games for the second season running.
Although Wolves are thought to be eyeing a potential reunion with former boss Gary O’Neil, The Athletic report Ten Hag is also being “considered” as a potential replacement for Pereira.
The Dutchman is currently a free agent after Bayer Leverkusen sacked him in September, having taken charge of just two league games at the helm of the Bundesliga side.
Wolves have “discussed internally” the possibility of bringing the Ten Hag back to the Premier League. The 55-year-old previously managed Manchester United for nearly two-and-a-half years before he was let go last October, ending a tumultuous spell with the 20-time English champions.
Ten Hag’s Man Utd Record
Despite leading United to Carabao Cup and FA Cup wins in 2023 and 2024 respectively, Ten Hag’s time in Manchester was marred by shambolic defending, inconsistent results and one very famous falling out with superstar veteran Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Dutchman was in charge of the Red Devils for 850 days, overseeing 128 matches across all competitions.
Games
Wins
Draws
Loses
128
70
23
35
Ten Hag led United to 70 wins, 23 draws and 35 loses during his stint at Old Trafford. Of the 85 Premier League games he managed, the Red Devils lost 27 of them.
The former Ajax boss eventually was sacked after leading the club to just 11 points through its first nine matches in 2024–25. The poor start came after taking eighth place the season prior, which at the time, was the club’s worst finish in the Premier League era.
Should Ten Hag find himself back with a job in the English top flight, he will face a new challenge taking over a Wolves side with just two points from 10 matches.