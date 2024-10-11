Erling Haaland Becomes Norway's All-Time Leading Goalscorer
Erling Haaland's brace against Slovenia etched his name in Norway's history books.
Haaland led Norway out of the tunnel and onto the scoresheet in Thursday's UEFA Nations League match. Just seven minutes into the game, the Manchester City striker put his country up 1–0 with a right-footed strike that beat Jan Oblak near post.
The goal, Haaland's 33rd for Norway, put the 24-year-old level with Jørgen Juve atop their country's all-time leading goalscorers list. Tying the record while wearing the captain's armband would have made the night special enough, but Haaland was not done scoring.
The striker found the back of the net again in the 62nd minute, sealing Norway's 3–0 victory and cementing himself as the greatest goalscorer in Norwegian history. Haaland has now scored 34 goals for Norway in just 36 appearances.
Juve's record of 33 goals in 45 appearances lasted 90 years before Haaland topped the feat.
The international accomplishment is the second historic record Haaland achieved in the last month. On Sept. 22, he scored his 100th goal for Manchester City in his 105th appearance, tying Cristiano Ronaldo's record with Real Madrid as the two fastest players to reach the century mark for a single club.
Through nine appearances for the Citizens so far this season, Haaland already has 11 goals to his name across all competitions. The striker leads the Premier League Golden Boot race and shows no signs of slowing down.
Haaland will get the chance to add to his international total when Norway faces Austria in the UEFA Nations League on Oct. 13.