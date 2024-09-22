Erling Haaland Ties Cristiano Ronaldo's Record for Fastest to 100 Goals at One Club
Erling Haaland became the joint-fastest player to score 100 goals for a single club in soccer history tying Cristiano Ronaldo's record with Real Madrid.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored 100 goals in 105 appearances for Los Blancos, but his record is now shared with another prolific goalscorer.
Haaland scored inside 10 minutes against Arsenal in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium. The Norwegian striker made a darting run in behind William Saliba and Gabriel. An insightful through ball from Savinho found Haaland who beat David Raya. The goal marked his 10th in just five games in the league this season. Not only that, but Haaland became the fastest player to reach 10 goals in a Premier League season.
Haaland failed to score against Inter Milan in Manchester City's first Champions League game of the season. Blanking in the Champions League meant he had one game left, a Premier League title race preview against Arsenal at home. Had he scored against Inter, he would've stood alone with the record. Still, the historical context of being tied with Cristiano Ronaldo puts Haaland's scoring record into perspective.
Haaland came close to another history-defining performance last weekend when he just missed out on a third consecutive Premier League hat trick (and a perfect hat trick at that) against Brentford.