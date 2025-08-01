Erling Haaland Responds to Ongoing Myles Lewis-Skelly Rivalry
The latest instalment of the ongoing back-and-forth between Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland and Arsenal teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly saw the senior striker stand by his initial comments.
In the immediate aftermath of a spiky 2–2 draw at the Etihad Stadium last September, Haaland was caught on camera telling Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to “stay humble”. During the same light scuffle, City’s No. 9 questioned who Lewis-Skelly was.
The barb may very well have been genuine as the teenager made his Premier League debut in that fixture. Lewis-Skelly had established himself as a key member of Arsenal’s first-team squad by the time City travelled to north London four months later and scored in a 5–1 win. The left back celebrated by mimicking Haaland’s zen celebration and captioned the image on social media with, “Keep it humble.”
When questioned about his ‘Stay humble’ comments by Time magazine, Haaland stuck to his guns. “I think it’s an important phrase, which a lot of people should use, including myself,” he smiled. “It’s one of the most important things, as individuals, to do.”
Haaland remained decidedly unfazed by Lewis-Skelly’s immitation. “If he wanted to use that moment to mock me, that’s fair enough for him,” he shrugged. “Whatever he wants to do, he can do.”
“They won the game 5-1,” Haaland added. “So yeah, they got me.”
Lewis-Skelly kept this unlikely rivalry simmering away with what many perceived to be a subtle jibe at Haaland earlier this summer. When announcing his new long-term Arsenal contract in June, the England international promised to “keep staying humble”.
The pair won’t have to wait too long before facing off on the pitch next season. Arsenal host Manchester City in the Premier League on Sep. 21 in the marquee Sunday slot.