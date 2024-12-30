Erling Haaland Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo With Latest Premier League Milestone
Erling Haaland's prolific goalscoring landed him a place in the Premier League history books above Cristiano Ronaldo.
Manchester City finally got back to winning ways with a comfortable 0–2 victory over Leicester City at the weekend. The result was the Citizens' second win in their last 14 matches and just their second clean sheet in the last two months. Haaland also found the back of the net for the first time since Dec. 7.
The Norway international has now scored 33 away goals in the Premier League since joining City in 2022, surpassing Ronaldo's 32 away goals. Even more impressive is Haaland accomplished the feat in 71 fewer away games.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MANCHESTER CITY'S WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
It is no surprise Haaland keeps etching his name in the Premier League history books. Last October, the striker became the fastest player in EPL history to score 20 away goals. Now, in a little over a year, Haaland has added 13 more away goals to his tally.
The accomplishment is just one of many since Haaland's move to England's top-flight. Just three months ago, Haaland found himself in the same conversation as Ronaldo when he tied the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as the two fastest players to score 100 goals for a single club. The 24-year-old hit the century mark for City in his 105th appearance, just like Ronaldo did for Real Madrid.
Haaland is up to 14 Premier League goals on the season. He is behind only Mohamed Salah in the Golden Boot race.
City will need Haaland to keep reaching new heights if Pep Guardiola's side wants to get its Premier League title defense back on track. The defending English champions ended the year trailing Liverpool by 14 points, and have a steep mountain to climb if they want to make it five Premier League titles in a row.