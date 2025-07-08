European Giants ‘Reignite Interest’ in Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku, Man Utd Remain Keen
Bayern Munich are back in pursuit of Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, with reports claiming the Bundesliga champions are considering competing with Manchester United for his signature.
Hopes were high for Nkunku when he joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023 but, after an injury-hit start to life at Stamford Bridge, he has failed to command a regular position in Enzo Maresca’s starting lineup.
Bayern were keen in January before walking away when faced with Chelsea’s £65 million ($88.5 million) price tag, but The Athletic state that interest has been reignited after what has been a bruising start to the summer transfer window for Vincent Kompany’s side.
Top target Florian Wirtz has joined Liverpool and Bayern’s preferred alternative, Athletic Club’s Nico Williams, both snubbed their interest and ultimately signed a new contract anyway, forcing them to consider alternative options.
On the list once again is Nkunku, who remains a target for United after the Red Devils also began to explore a deal in January. Chelsea are prepared to demand a permanent transfer.
There could be plenty of time for Chelsea and Bayern to negotiate this summer as the Bundesliga outfit are also chasing Blues defender Renato Veiga.
The 21-year-old is thought to have pushed to leave Chelsea in January, just six months after joining, over concerns about his position on the pitch. A solid loan spell with Juventus has sparked interest from a number of sides.
BILD state Chelsea could demand as much as €35 million (£30.2 million, $41.1 million) for Veiga who, like Nkunku, is free to leave permanently this summer despite initially making a positive impression on Maresca.
Recent UEFA fines are expected to force Chelsea into selling players this summer, but cashing in on fringe players like Nkunku and Veiga was always part of the Blues’ plan regardless of the legal need to raise funds.