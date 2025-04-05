Everton 1-1 Arsenal: Player Ratings as Arsenal Turn Focus to Champions League
Arsenal drew 1-1 with Everton on Saturday morning as the Premier League title races draws closer to conclusion.
After taking the lead 34 minutes in through Leandro Trossard, the game was flipped on its just four minutes into the second half. A rather controversial penalty was awarded to Everton which Iliman Ndaye put away comfortably. Arsenal poked and prodded for most of the second half, but couldn't find a goal to reestablish their lead. The gap to Liverpool is now 11 points, but the Reds can increase it to 14 by the end of the weekend.
It wasn't Arsenal's worst performance of the season, but they looked like a team focused on the Champions League given the squad rotation. It's just an unfortunate reminder that they haven't performed well enough to win the league.
They'll feel hard done by the penalty that went against them, but Ben White and Jurrien Timber's inclusions should be a positive ahead of the Champions League. Having both defenders fit and available should give Arteta options against Real Madrid in the wake of Gabriel's season-ending injury.
Player ratings from the game below.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Everton (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: David Raya
7.1/10
RB: Ben White
7.1/10
CB: William Saliba
7.6/10
CB: Jakub Kiwior
6.8/10
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly
6.6/10
CM: Mikel Merino
7.7/10
CM: Jorginho
6.3/10
CM: Declan Rice
6.9/10
LW: Raheem Sterling
7.1/10
ST: Leandro Trossard
7.5/10
RW: Ethan Nwaneri
6.7/10
SUB: Bukayo Saka (46' for Nwaneri)
6.6/10
SUB: Gabriel Martinelli (46' for Sterling)
6.9/10
SUB: Jurrien Timber (62' for White)
6.6/10
SUB: Martin Odegaard (71' for Jorginho)
5.9/10
SUB: Kieran Tierney (75' for Lewis-Skelly)
6.8/10