Everton 2-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings From Everton's Dramatic Stoppage Time Equalizer in the Merseyside Derby
In a dramatic final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, Everton stole a point from Liverpool in the final minute of action to set the final score line at 2–2.
Liverpool looked nervous and uncomfortable early against an Everton side that pressed intensely, fueled by a rocking Goodison Park. Just 11 minutes in, the hosts were granted what seemed like a harmless free-kick near midfield; however, Jarrad Branthwhite caught the Reds defense napping and played a perfect through ball that Beto converted into the first goal of the game.
The goal woke Liverpool up, as they equalized five minutes later with a wonderful header from Alexis Mac Allister, set up by Mohamed Salah's league leading 14th assist of the season.
The script didn't change for the second half, with intense duels and hard-fought physical play making it difficult for any clear scoring opportunities to materialize. When the game looked stuck and Liverpool weren't generating much danger, Salah beautifully controlled a rebound off a deflected shot by Curtis Jones, and fired the visitors in front with his league leading 22nd goal of the season.
When Liverpool appeared to have the three points in the bag, James Tarkowski equalized for Everton deep into stoppage time with a rocket of hit into the roof of the net. After a lengthy VAR review for possible offsides, the goal was confirmed, sending Goodison Park into an absolute frenzy for one last time in a Merseyside derby.
The draw sees Liverpool extend their Premier League lead to seven points over Arsenal; however, Arne Slot's side will be frustrated not to fully cash-in on their game in hand, given how close they were to escaping with the victory.
An incident after the game occurred when Curtis Jones took issue with Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrating in front of Liverpool's fans. The two players were both red carded as well as Arne Slot after he shook hands with the officials.
Player ratings from the match below.
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Everton (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Alisson
5.8/10
RB: Conor Bradley
6.7/10
CB: Ibrahima Konaté
7.1/10
CB: Virgil van Dijk
7.1/10
LB: Andrew Robertson
6.6/10
CM: Ryan Gravenberch
6.5/10
CM: Alexis Mac Allister
7.5/10
RW: Mohamed Salah
8.7/10
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai
6.2/10
LW: Cody Gakpo
6.7/10
ST: Luis Díaz
6.6/10
SUB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (61' for Gravenberch)
6.6/10
SUB: Curtis Jones (61' for Bradley)
5/10
SUB: Kostas Tsimikas (69' for Robertson)
6.2/10
SUB: Darwin Núñez (69' for Gakpo)
6/10
SUB: Diogo Jota (87' for Díaz)
N/A