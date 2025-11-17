Every MLS Cup Final Host Scenario Explained Ahead of Conference Semifinals
The Major League Soccer Cup final is edging closer as a majority of the teams are still eligible to host the match in December.
MLS playoffs are unique in the sense that there are different formats in multiple rounds of the competition. The first round featured a best-of-three series where the higher seed hosted games one and three. The playoffs now switch to a single-elimination system the rest of the way.
Conference semifinal and final matches are hosted by the higher qualified seed, but once the MLS Cup final arrives the Supporters’ Shield standings are taken into consideration.
Here’s the detailed breakdown of MLS Cup final hosting priorities based on the eight teams still alive in the postseason.
Eastern Conference Breakdown
Eastern Conference Semifinals
- (1) Philadelphia Union vs. (5) New York City FC
- (2) FC Cincinnati vs. (3) Inter Miami
Philadelphia hold hosting priority the rest of the way given they won the Supporters’ Shield, the silverware given to the team that earns the most regular season points. If they make it all the way to the MLS Cup final, they will host the match at Subaru Park.
New York City are on the road the rest of the way. They are the lowest ranked team remaining across both conferences.
FC Cincinnati will host Inter Miami in the semifinals and would welcome NYCFC if they defeat Philadelphia. The MLS Cup final would be at TQL Stadium if they advance given they finished higher than all Western Conference sides. Miami would also host the MLS Cup final if they qualify.
MLS Cup Hosting Priority
- Philadelphia Union: Host MLS Cup final no matter the opponent
- FC Cincinnati: Host MLS Cup final no matter the opponent
- Inter Miami: Host MLS Cup final no matter the opponent
- New York City FC: Cannot host MLS Cup final
Western Conference Breakdown
Western Conference Semifinals
- (1) San Diego FC vs. (4) Minnesota United
- (2) Vancouver Whitecaps vs. (3) LAFC
The Western Conference is very straightforward in terms of hosting scenarios.
For the rest of the conference portion of the playoffs, San Diego FC hold priority as the top seed. If they lose to Minnesota United, the winner of Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC would host the western final.
The only way a Western Conference team hosts the MLS Cup final is if NYCFC run the gauntlet and qualify. Any other Eastern Conference representative and the western teams are out of luck.
MLS Cup Hosting Priority
- San Diego FC: Host MLS Cup if NYCFC qualify
- Vancouver Whitecaps: Host MLS Cup if NYCFC qualify
- LAFC: Host MLS Cup if NYCFC qualify
- Minnesota United: Host MLS Cup if NYCFC qualify
When is the MLS Cup Final?
The MLS Cup final is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 6. Kick-off time and location has yet to be confirmed.