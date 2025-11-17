‘For Our Rivals’—Luis Suarez Hits Out at Inter Miami’s Opponents Ahead of Playoff Clash
With less than one week until the Herons face off with FC Cincinnati, Luis Suárez delivered a subtle dig to Inter Miami’s opponents throughout Major League Soccer, claiming they view going against the Herons as their “chance to be in the spotlight.”
Inter Miami’s star-studded squad has grabbed widespread attention, far beyond the normal reach of MLS, over the last three years. Co-owned by David Beckham and led by eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, the Herons have drawn in even the most casual of fans hoping to get a glimpse of the Barcelona legend, flanked by Suárez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.
Javier Mascherano’s squad has broken attendance landmarks, rewritten the MLS record books and even made Club World Cup history this summer. The heightened pressure and attention on the Eastern Conference side has its opponents all the more eager to snag an upset, according to Suárez.
“For our rivals, playing against us is the match of the year, their day to shine, their chance to be in the spotlight, their big game. That’s how they approach it,” the Uruguayan told SPORT in an exclusive interview.
“Last year, we [were eliminated] first in the playoffs and lost to the eighth-placed team. That’s clear proof that nothing is easy.”
Inter Miami were the favorites to win the MLS Cup in 2024 after putting together the greatest regular season in league history. Yet the Herons were eliminated in Round One of the MLS Cup playoffs by underdogs Atlanta United.
Inter Miami Gearing Up for Biggest Match in Club History
One year after that shocking defeat, the Herons have a chance at postseason redemption when they make the trip to Ohio to take on Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday, Nov. 23.
It will be anything but easy to get past Pat Noonan’s men at home, though, given Inter Miami’s last win at TQL Stadium came in 2021. Still, Suárez believes Inter Miami will rise to the challenge.
“Sometimes it seems like people underestimate us, but when it comes to competing, the results speak for themselves. Winning matches isn’t easy; every match is a challenge for us. We’ve lost to the bottom team and beaten the top team,” Suárez said.
The Uruguayan will be back from suspension for the all-important clash and will be eager to help his side keep its MLS Cup playoffs berth alive.