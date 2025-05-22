Every Trophy Luka Modric Won at Real Madrid
Luka Modrić is bidding farewell to Real Madrid as the most decorated player in club history.
Just days before Real Madrid is set to say goodbye to Carlo Ancelotti, Modrić announced he is also leaving the club at the end of this season. The 39-year-old will feature in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and then close the chapter of his legendary time in the Spanish capital.
Modrić transferred to Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur back in 2012 and has gone on to enjoy 13 great years at the biggest club in the world. With 590 (and counting) appearances, a Ballon d’Or and countless trophies to his name, the Croatian has more then cemented his legacy as one of the club’s greatest players of all time.
Here's every trophy the club icon won at Real Madrid.
In his 13 years in a white shirt, Modrić won 28 trophies with Real Madrid, the most by any player in club history. Although he could not help Los Blancos win La Liga or the Champions League in his final season, he still added two more pieces of silverware to his overflowing trophy cabinet. The first edition of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup is also still to come.
Check out Modrić’s impressive list of trophies with Real Madrid below.
Trophy
Number of Titles
Years
Champions League
6
2013–14, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2021–22, 2023–2024
La Liga
4
2016–17, 2019–20, 2021–22, 2023–24
Copa del Rey
2
2013–14, 2022–23
Spanish Super Cup
5
2012–13, 2017–18, 2019–20, 2021–22, 2023–24
UEFA Super Cup
5
2014–15, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2022–23, 2024–25
FIFA Club World Cup
5
2014–15, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2022–23
FIFA Intercontinental Cup
1
2024–25
Modrić will be remembered for his pivotal role in Real Madrid’s most recent six Champions League titles. The midfielder is one of only four players ever to lift the most prestigious club trophy in Europe six times, and he did it all with Real Madrid.
It was Modrić who delivered the ball to Sergio Ramos in the dying seconds of the 2014 Champions League final in Lisbon. Three years and two Champions League titles later, it was once again Modrić who created Cristiano Ronaldo’s winner to claim the 2017 Champions League title.
Of course, Modrić was in the heart of the midfield when Real Madrid became the first and only team ever to win three consecutive European titles in the Champions League era, all under Zinedine Zidane.
Along the way, the Croatian won four La Liga titles. Most recently, Real Madrid took home the Spanish crown for their 2023–24 campaign before winning the 2024 Champions League a few weeks later.
Modrić lifted two Copa del Rey titles and five Spanish Super Cups as well, along with five UEFA Super Cups and one FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
The Croatian, who also won five FIFA Club World Cups, can add one final title to his storied career with Real Madrid if the club can top the tournament this summer.