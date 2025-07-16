Excited Over Future, Tierna Davidson Extends Gotham Contract Amid ACL Rehab
Tierna Davidson loves New Jersey, but her time in the Garden State is not the only reason she has decided to sign a contract extension with NJ/NY Gotham FC.
“This is a really important time for me right now to feel confident and secure with my club, and that’s exactly what Gotham has done for me,” Davidson says. “They showed me support during my injury journey, so it was an easy choice. They came to me not long after my injury to extend the contract. It says something about the club as a whole, caring not just about the player but also about the person."
Davidson’s new contract restructures her original three-year deal signed in 2024 and extends her time with the 2023 NWSL champions through 2027.
The U.S. women’s national team defender thrived with Gotham in 2024, making a career-high 19 appearances for the club and helping Gotham to its best defensive record in club history. She tore her ACL in Gotham’s third regular season match of 2025 and was subsequently placed on the league’s season-ending injury list.
“Tierna has consistently proven herself to be world class as a player, a leader and a person,” said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. “We’re thrilled to have her continue this journey with us and we can't wait to see her back on the field.”
Throughout her recovery, Davidson has stayed connected with Gotham, rehabbing at the training facility every day and staying engaged during meetings and film reviews.
“To be able to see them and interact with them every day, hear about what they’re doing on the field, and be able to contribute in meetings when we’re doing a game review is really important, just to be able to stay engaged, both for my own mental health and as a leader on the team,” says Davidson, who was voted team captain at the beginning of the season.
Her favorite day of the week is still game day. When Gotham plays at home at Sports Illustrated Stadium, Davidson watches from the stands; when the team is away, she continues with her physical therapy and cheers on her teammates from home, looking forward to the day she can join them again on the pitch.
”Recovery is going really well, we have a fantastic medical team at Gotham, I truly think they’re second to none,” Davidson says. “I credit them, their professionalism, their knowledge and their ability to make the journey as smooth as possible for me.”
Together with the performance team, Gotham’s medical staff has woven together a rehab plan that is not just about Davidson’s knee, but the whole body, putting together challenging but enjoyable workouts with the ultimate goal of getting her back on the field.
Unfortunately, this is not Davidson’s first brush with injury. In 2022, she tore her ACL for the first time, and while every injury is different, the experience has made the second team just a little bit easier. She knows what to expect physically and mentally, and is able to find comfort in her identity without it being tied to the game.
“That’s a process that almost every athlete goes through when they’re sitting out for an extended period of time, and I think the second time around I’ve felt more comfortable with soccer being taken away, because I’ve already had to sit with that discomfort” Davidson says. “I’m able to enjoy the experiences I’m having away from the sport as well, and it will still be there for me when I get back, even if it looks a little bit different.”
From a bucket list trip to Canada to fending off deer in her garden at home with her wife, Davidson is making the most of her time away from the game.
“We went to a very small town called St. Andrews up in New Brunswick for a few days and just got to enjoy the quiet,” she says. “We’ve also done different things around the house, like working very hard on our garden, planting some cucumbers, squash, bell peppers and tomatoes —we just have to fend off the deer until harvest time. They’re persistent, but our dog will chase them off.”
The 2024 Olympic gold medalist and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup winning defender has also stayed connected with her USWNT teammates during her recovery, checking in to get the information after camps, and watching the games with an analytical eye.
“I get to hear all the ins and outs from the players that go, bringing me back the fun information and the useful information,” Davidson says. “I watch the games. It’s important to stay connected and see how the team continues to evolve in this time. With so many players coming through and earning their first few caps under Emma [Hayes], it’s been really fun to watch.”
Manager Emma Hayes's USWNT has thrived, and according to Davidson, the coach has excelled at creating a well-oiled machine that allows all players, even new ones, to understand the system while also allowing the players to shine as individuals on the pitch, like Gotham rookie defender Lilly Reale, who received her first call-up last month.
“She’s allowing players to show their unique excellence and why they are who they are,” Davidson says. “It’s great to see the new players coming in and that they are able to hold their own, understand the tactics and execute on what they need to as well as show their quality. It’s really encouraging to see.”
As Davidson continues her rehab at Gotham, she relies on the player group around her to push her to the finish line. She credits her teammates as the reason she chose to extend with the club, and sees a diverse group with the hunger and drive to make it all the way.
“The player group is really amazing, which is always something that really makes you want to stay at the club,” Davidson says. “We have a really excellent group of quality players, both domestic and international, but also players that want the team to do well, that want to build a strong culture, and want to see their teammates do as well as themselves—I think that’s so important for the success of a team.”
At Gotham, Davidson sees a club that makes a collective push towards a singular goal, handling the ups and downs of a season in the NWSL as a unit, with their sights set on another championship run.
“I am really excited to be able to not just interact with them off the field, but hopefully be back on the field with them soon.”