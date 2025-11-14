Exiled Chelsea ‘Bomb Squad’ Member Makes Shock Return to Training
Axel Disasi has made his return to Chelsea first-team training and is reportedly set to remain with Enzo Maresca’s group until the January transfer window.
Much was made of what became known as Chelsea’s “bomb squad”—the group made up of unwanted players—during the summer transfer window. The likes of Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka were successfully moved on but Disasi remained with the Blues alongside Raheem Sterling.
The pair had been forced to train away from Maresca’s squad but eyebrows were raised when 27-year-old Disasi turned out for Chelsea’s Under-21 side last weekend, wearing the captain’s armband in a 4–1 win over Reading.
Chelsea offered no reason for Disasi’s appearance before revealing that the centre back was also welcomed back into Maresca’s first-team group for a training session on Thursday.
According to Sky Sports News, Disasi is now expected to be reintegrated into the squad until the January transfer window.
Could Axel Disasi Play for Chelsea Again?
After the summer transfer window closed, Disasi confessed he had desperately pushed for a loan to Monaco which ultimately proved impossible after Chelsea used up their overseas loan quota.
It was quickly reported that Disasi, despite being told he was unwanted as far back as January before a six-month loan with Aston Villa, had no desire to burn bridges at Chelsea and planned to remain professional in anticipation of a potential call back to the first team.
Chelsea are thought to have been impressed by Disasi’s work ethic and could now welcome him back into the fold, but his chances of minutes appear incredibly slim as the France international is clearly well down the pecking order.
Even with Levi Colwill’s injury, Disasi is competing for minutes with Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, Trevoh Chalobah and Benoît Badiashile, the latter of whom has recently made his own return to training after injury.
Clearly, Disasi can provide emergency cover for that group, but Chelsea are still expected to try and offload the defender once the transfer window reopens in January, with several suitors thought to be interested.
Should Disasi remain with the Chelsea squad for the next few months, it would leave winger Raheem Sterling as the only member of the “bomb squad.” The Blues’ highest earner, who is being supported by Chelsea after being the victim of a home invasion, remains available for transfer.