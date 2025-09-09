Chelsea Bomb Squad Star ‘Makes Surprise Decision’ on Blues Return
Axel Disasi is prepared to play for Chelsea again this season despite being frozen out by manager Enzo Maresca, a report has revealed.
Chelsea offloaded several members of their so-called “bomb squad” this summer, parting ways with Renato Veiga, Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka, but Disasi was one of three players who failed to find moves away from Stamford Bridge.
Disasi had interest from both the Premier League and Ligue 1, while Raheem Sterling also remains in exile after snubbing a Deadline Day exit. David Datro Fofana also saw a late switch to Charlton collapse.
According to BBC Sport, Disasi is determined to remain professional while he is still on the books at Chelsea. While it is expected that he will be forced to train away from Maresca’s squad, the Frenchman has made it clear he would be happy to play for the team again if the opportunity arises and he hopes to prove his worth to the manager.
Just how Chelsea will approach the trio of unwanted players remains to be seen. Sterling, Disasi and Fofana cost a combined £96 million ($130 million) but, as it stands, will be forced to train alone until the January transfer window opens and moves can be found.
Complicating matters is the limit of overseas loan spots available to Chelsea. Nicolas Jackson’s move to Bayern Munich took up the last of six places available to the Blues, meaning domestic loans to the Premier League are the only alternative to a permanent transfer.
That being said, reports in Brazil have suggested Chelsea could cancel the loan of young striker Deivid Washington, who cost £17 million when he joined in 2023 but has just one goal in 19 appearances during a temporary stint back at Santos.
Doing so would open the door to a simpler exit for one of Disasi, Fofana or Sterling. The latter remains Chelsea’s highest earner, thought to be pocketing well over £300,000 per week.