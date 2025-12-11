SI

Eye-Watering Prices of Cheapest 2026 World Cup Final Tickets Inspires Attack on FIFA

Applying through official football associations is still significantly cheaper than going through FIFA’s resale platform.

Grey Whitebloom

The MetLife Stadium will host the 2026 World Cup final.
The MetLife Stadium will host the 2026 World Cup final. / Jordan Bank/Premier League/Getty Images

Fans hoping to secure a seat at the 2026 World Cup final through their national soccers associations will reportedly have to pay more than £3,000 ($4,028) for the privilege, inspiring calls for FIFA to suspend all ticket sales immediately.

World soccer’s organizing body have come under increased scrutiny for their ticketing strategy heading into next summer’s World Cup. FIFA were cast in the role of “scalpers” by fan groups for their extortionate resale platform, while the concept of dynamic pricing, where fees are adjusted in real time to match demand, has been widely derided.

For the majority of fans who lose out in FIFA’s fierce ballot battles, they can apply for tickets directly through their national association. BBC Sport have learned that the cheapest available seat for the showpiece event in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026, will still cost £3,119.

This represents an increase of almost seven times the sums quoted to fans at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

World Cup Final Ticket Price Explosion

Gianni Infantino cackling.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has come under fire for World Cup ticket prices. / Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Fan Pricing Tier

2022 World Cup Final

2026 World Cup Final

Value

£450

£3,119

Standard

£747

£4,162

Premium

£1,197

£6,615

As eye-watering as these prices are, skipping the chance to get in early would be even more expensive. If fans are thinking of swerving their association’s offers in favor of controversial FIFA’s resale market, they may want to reconsider.

As the third tranche of ticket sales opened in on Dec. 11, the lowest price available for one ticket to the World Cup final was listed at upwards of £6,500—more than double the cheapest available via the FA.

FIFA Accused of Breaking Promises Over ’Extortionate’ Prices

Gianni Infantino next to the World Cup trophy.
Gianni Infantino has billed the coming tournament as a sequence of “104 superbowls.” / Roberto SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

Football Supporters Europe (FSE) were so sickened by the “extortionate” prices that they called for sales to be “immediately halted” and demanded “a consultation with all impacted parties, and review ticket prices and category distribution until a solution that respects the tradition, universality, and cultural significance of the World Cup is found.”

FSE pointed out that fans buying tickets through their associations will have to pay for every round of fixtures at once when they become available at the turn of the year, months before the tournament kicks off in June, but do not have the option of purchasing any seats in the cheapest ’category four’ section.

“Adding insult to injury, the lowest price category will not be available to the most dedicated supporters through their national associations, as FIFA chose to reserve the scarce number of category four tickets to the general sales, subject to dynamic ticket pricing,” a statement read.

"For the first time in World Cup history, no consistent price will be offered across all group stage games. Instead, FIFA is introducing a variable pricing policy dependent on vague criteria such as the perceived attractiveness of the fixture.

“Fans of different national teams will therefore have to pay different prices for the same category at the same stage of the tournament, without any transparency on the pricing structure enforced by FIFA.

"The bid document released in 2018 promised tickets priced as low as $21. Where are these tickets now? The full way to the final, according to the same bid book, was supposed to cost $2,242 in the cheapest category. This promise is long gone.”

