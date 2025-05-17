FA Cup Winners: Complete List and Most Successful Clubs in History
The FA Cup is one of the most iconic soccer competitions—not just in England, but across the world.
Founded way back in 1871, it holds the distinction of being the oldest soccer tournament in the history of the sport. What really sets it apart, however, is its inclusivity: clubs from almost every level of the English soccer pyramid compete, from Premier League giants to non-league minnows
This unique format has given rise to the beloved phenomenon of “giant killings”—those unforgettable moments when underdog teams topple far more illustrious opponents (we're looking at you, Portsmouths and Herefords of the world).
From round to round, the FA Cup delivers drama, unpredictability, and charm. After all, what’s more entertaining than watching a team of multi-millionaire stars battle part-timers on a muddy pitch tucked away behind a housing estate? It’s soccer heritage at its finest.
Of course, as in most competitions, the biggest and best clubs tend to dominate in the long run. So with that in mind, we’ve put together a complete list of FA Cup winners—along with a look at the most successful clubs in the tournament’s storied history.
Most Successful FA Cup Winners: Clubs with the Most Titles
Arsenal is the most successful team in FA Cup history, having lifted the trophy a record 14 times. The Gunners first won the competition in 1930, and their most recent triumph came in 2020. Remarkably, seven of those victories came under legendary manager Arsène Wenger, who led the club from 1996 to 2018.
Close behind is Manchester United, with 13 FA Cup titles to their name. The Red Devils first won the tournament in 1909, and their most recent success came in 2024. They also hold the record for the most runner-up finishes, with nine.
Tied for third place are Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur, each with eight FA Cup wins.
In total, 18 other clubs have won the tournament twice or more, while 21 teams have lifted the trophy once in their history.
Teams With Most FA Cup Titles
Club
Number of FA Cup Titles
Arsenal
14
Manchester United
13
Chelsea
8
Liverpool
8
Tottenham Hotspur
8
Aston Villa
7
Manchester City
7
Blackburn Rovers
6
Newcastle United
6
Everton
5
West Bromwich Albion
5
Wanderers FC
5
Bolton Wanderers
4
Sheffield United
4
Wolverhampton Wanderers
4
Sheffield Wednesday
3
West Ham United
3
Bury
2
Nottingham Forest
2
Old Etonians
2
Portsmouth
2
Preston North End
2
Sunderland
2
Complete List of FA Cup Winners (Last 10 Years)
Despite a relatively inconsistent domestic run over the past decade, Manchester United have still managed to win the FA Cup twice in that period—first in 2015–16, when they defeated Crystal Palace, and most recently in 2023–24, with a victory over rivals Manchester City in the final.
Arsenal and Manchester City have also each lifted the trophy twice in the last 10 years, showcasing their continued presence in English football’s elite. One of the most memorable moments came in 2020–21, when Leicester City pulled off a surprise triumph, beating Chelsea to win the FA Cup for the first time in their history.
Here’s a look at the past 10 FA Cup winners and runners-up.
FA Cup: Last 10 Winners
Season
Winner
Runner-Up
2013-14
Arsenal
Hull City
2014-15
Arsenal
Aston Villa
2015-16
Manchester United
Crystal Palace
2016-17
Arsenal
Chelsea
2017-18
Chelsea
Manchester United
2018-19
Manchester City
Watford
2019-20
Arsenal
Chelsea
2020-21
Leicester City
Chelsea
2021-22
Liverpool
Chelsea
2022-23
Manchester City
Manchester United
2023-2024
Manchester United
Manchester City
Famous FA Cup Finals & Iconic Moments
Everybody loves an underdog. So naturally, any year when a lesser team manages to emerge victorious—especially against a giant in the final—is instantly considered iconic.
Take Portsmouth’s unlikely triumph in 2007–08, for example, or Wigan Athletic’s stunning 2012–13 win, when they beat Manchester City in the final. Going further back to 1986–87, Coventry City upset the odds by defeating Tottenham Hotspur 3–2 in a classic final, which was ultimately settled by an own goal in extra time.
Aside from the underdog stories, perhaps the two most memorable FA Cup finals of the modern era came in 1990 and 2006.
In 1990, Manchester United faced Crystal Palace in a two-legged final. The first leg ended in a thrilling 3–3 draw, before United clinched the trophy with a 1–0 win in the replay. It was Sir Alex Ferguson’s first major trophy at the club—a crucial moment in his career, as he was under mounting pressure at the time. Without that win, the Premier League may have been deprived of its greatest-ever manager, serving as a compelling reminder of the value of patience in soccer—something many modern clubs and owners could learn from.
Then there was 2006, when Steven Gerrard delivered one of the greatest individual performances in FA Cup history to help Liverpool defeat West Ham United on penalties. The Hammers had gone 2–0 up, before Djibril Cissé and Gerrard brought Liverpool level. Paul Konchesky then restored West Ham’s lead with a looping effort, but in injury time, Gerrard produced a jaw-dropping long-range volley to equalize—blasting the ball into the bottom corner in what is widely regarded as the greatest FA Cup final goal of all time.
In the ensuing shootout, Gerrard stepped up once more to score, helping Liverpool seal victory in what was also the final FA Cup played at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.
FA Cup Format & How Teams Win the Trophy
These days, the FA Cup kicks off as early as August, beginning with two preliminary rounds featuring teams from levels 8, 9, and occasionally even level 10 of the English soccer pyramid. Those who progress are joined by clubs from levels 5, 6, and 7 in four additional qualifying rounds, which ultimately determine who makes it into the first round proper.
The first round proper, as it’s officially known, begins in November, when clubs from League Two (Level 4) and League One (Level 3) enter the competition. The Championship and Premier League sides don’t join until the third round proper in January—a stage that traditionally marks the point when wider public interest in the tournament begins to surge.
From that point on, the FA Cup moves through six more knockout rounds, including the quarterfinals, semifinals, and then culminates with the final, which takes place in May.
As of a controversial rule change in 2024, all matches from the first round proper onward are now single-leg ties, including the semifinals—bringing an end to replays in the latter stages of the competition.
FA Cup Structure and Timeline
Round
Level(s) Entering
Month(s)
Extra preliminary round
10, 9, 8
August
Preliminary round
8
August
First round
7
September
Second round
6
September
Third round
-
October
Fourth round
5
October
First round proper
4, 3
November
Second round proper
-
December
Third round proper
2, 1
January
Fourth round proper
-
February
Fifth round proper
-
March
Quarterfinals
-
March
Semifinals
-
April
Final
-
May