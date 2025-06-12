‘I Hope’—Milos Kerkez Teammate Lets Major Liverpool Transfer Update Slip
Justin Kluivert revealed that he expects Milos Kerkez to join Liverpool this summer without wishing any sense of ill-will towards his departing Bournemouth teammate.
Kerkez’s impending arrival on Merseyside has been billed as a near certainty for weeks. Andy Robertson—the player who stands to be replaced by Liverpool’s widely touted recruit—effectively confirmed as much while on international duty with Scotland. “We’re not daft,” he sniffed, “it looks as if a deal could potentially be done.”
Kluivert delivered the same message. “He will probably go there,” the Dutch forward told Voetbal Primeur when asked about his Bournemouth colleague’s potential move north. While Robertson took a confrontational stance to the news—“I back myself,” he warned. “I’ve got confidence in my own ability”—Kluivert wished nothing but the best for his soon-to-be-ex-teammate.
“I hope so for him,” the 26-year-old admitted. “He hasn’t really said goodbye yet, but I hope he will make it happen there.”
Kerkez joined Bournemouth two years ago from AZ Alkmaar in a deal worth around £18 million ($24.5 million). The Cherries are set to bank a hefty profit with reports widely accepting that Liverpool will pay as much as £45 million ($61.2 million) for the 21-year-old.
Arne Slot’s Premier League champions have already committed £29.6 million ($39.8 million) on Jeremie Frimpong to cover for the outgoing Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right-hand side of defence. Following speculation that Jarell Quansah could be a target for Erik ten Hag’s Bayer Leverkusen, the defensive recruitments may not end there for Liverpool.
Bournemouth have already taken steps towards replacing Kerkez with the reported arrival of Rennes captain Adrien Truffert lined up by the forward-thinking Cherries. With Kerkez set to join a squad which already includes Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will try to offload one of their left-backs.