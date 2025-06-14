Liverpool Star ’Keen to Leave’ After Approach From European Giants
Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson is reported to be keen to leave Anfield this summer after receiving an approach from Atlético Madrid.
Robertson has been a mainstay in the Liverpool starting lineup ever since joining from Hull City in the summer of 2017, but he faces an uncertain future under new boss Arne Slot, who is known to be keen to sign a new left-back this summer.
The Reds have been heavily linked with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and Robertson has even publicly responded to the rumours on a number of occasions, repeatedly insisting he is still good enough to perform at the highest level.
With a £45 million ($61.1 million) move for Kerkez thought to be close to completion, Robertson appears destined to lose his starting spot at Liverpool and Fabrizio Romano has revealed Atlético are looking to take advantage of that situation.
Robertson has been identified as Atlético’s top left-back target, ahead of AC Milan’s Theo Hernández, and initial talks over a summer transfer have taken place. The Scotland international is said to be keen to make the move.
A transfer is far from guaranteed, however. The 31-year-old is entering the final year of his contract this summer but Liverpool will have to balance the income raised from a potential sale against the impact of his departure. The Reds are unlikely to accept a small fee even if it means Robertson leaves on a free transfer.
Another left-back, Kostas Tsimikas, has previously been seen as the likely casualty of Kerkez’s imminent move to Anfield. The Greece international, whose own contract runs until 2027, has been linked with a whole host of sides across both the Premier League and wider Europe.