Liverpool ‘Set Date’ for Florian Wirtz Medical Ahead of Record-Breaking Transfer
Liverpool are moving forward with the signing of Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz and are understood to have pencilled in a medical for the German international.
After a couple of unsuccessful bids, the Reds struck a mammoth agreement with Leverkusen worth a reported €136.3 million (£116.1 million, $157.8 million)—a Premier League record fee, eclipsing Chelsea’s £115 million ($156.4 million) purchase of Moisés Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023. Liverpool are expected to pay €117.5 million (£100.1 million, $136.1 million) up front and a further €18.8 million (£16 million, $21.8 million) in performance-related add-ons.
The 22-year-old garnered interest from Manchester City and Bayern Munich at the start of the transfer window but decided upon Anfield as his next destination.
The Premier League champions have had a busy start to the summer, with a refresh at full-back set to complement Wirtz’s record-breaking arrival. Liverpool moved quickly to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold with Wirtz’s Leverkusen teammate, Jeremie Frimpong, and they look set to sign Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth.
Much of their summer kitty will be dedicated towards the Wirtz move, however, and Liverpool are aiming to complete the transfer soon. According to The Athletic, Wirtz’s medical on Merseyside is scheduled for Friday and the Reds will be expected to officially announce the 22-year-old’s arrival on a five-year contract in the aftermath.
Wirtz has blossomed into a superstar in the Bundesliga off the back of tearing his ACL in March 2022 which kept him out for nine months. He inspired Leverkusen to an unbeaten domestic campaign under Xabi Alonso in 2023–24 and recorded 31 goal contributions in 45 appearances last season. During that time, the German international has largely steered clear of further injury setbacks.
While Dominik Szoboszlai impressed from an advanced midfield position last term, Liverpool’s huge commitment to Wirtz means the 22-year-old will be expected to hit the ground running right away at the start of Liverpool’s title defence.