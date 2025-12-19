The Favorites to Win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations—Ranked
Africa’s most prestigious prize is up for grabs as 24 nations compete for dominance of the continent.
Morocco are hosting the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations as the world prepares for the unbridled chaos supplied by the tournament. Surprises, drama and controversy are never far from view.
The festival of football commences on Dec. 21 and there are a plethora of sides who boast title expectations pre-tournament. There have been seven different winners of the competition since 2010 and it’s challenging to select an outright champion before a ball has been kicked.
The competition promises to be fierce, with countries in the north and west harboring the greatest chance of glory, but a shock winner cannot be ruled out.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s favorites for the title—ranked.
5. Nigeria
Nigeria certainly boast one of the fiercest attacks and most passionate fanbases of competitors in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which firmly places them among the leading candidates for the crown. A team that possesses the likes of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze cannot be underestimated.
Osimhen and Lookman are particular bright sparks capable of almost single-handedly firing the Super Eagles to success, but there is a healthy supporting cast. Their midfield is stacked with efficient options, while there are forwards capable of chipping in alongside the star duo.
However, what could undermine Éric Chelle’s side is their defense. Fulham’s Calvin Bassey and Porto’s Zaidu Sanusi are their strongest options at the back, but a rearguard that consists of three English Championship defenders will be pushed to its limits. Stanley Nwabali is hardly an elite goalkeeper, too.
The fact that Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will also be of concern heading into AFCON, but it presents an opportunity for redemption.
4. Algeria
Algeria were crowned champions in 2019, but have flattered to deceive in recent years. They failed to make it out of the group stage in 2021 and 2023, while they haven’t won a match at three of the last four tournaments. Based on their track record, they could lift the trophy just as easily as they could crash out early doors.
Regardless, they will be among the favorites due to an impressive squad that still contains captain Riyad Mahrez. The 34-year-old has certainly slowed down since trading Manchester City for Al Ahli, but he will still be a creative force to be reckoned with in Morocco.
Wolfsburg’s Mohamed Amoura carries their goalscoring hopes on his shoulders. He was the leading scorer across CAF qualification for the 2026 World Cup, scoring ten times in total, and averages a goal every two games across his international career.
Rayan Aït-Nouri and Ramy Bensebaini lead an unspectacular defense, but former Switzerland coach Vladimir Petković possesses the necessary experience to carry Algeria deep into the tournament.
3. Egypt
Mohamed Salah has made headlines for the wrong reasons in recent weeks, but the Egyptian king will be keen to steal the show for the right reasons in Morocco. The hopes of record seven-time AFCON winners Egypt rest on the Liverpool star, who will be aiming to captain his nation to a first triumph since 2010.
Egypt came ever so close to glory in 2021 before being beaten by Senegal on penalties and that frustration will fuel their charge. They were also beaten finalists in 2017 and will feel their due an eighth championship.
Salah is not the only ace in their pack, with Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush having helped carry the attacking burden over the past few years, but the bulk of their squad play in Egypt, offering a level of connectivity and cohesion that will benefit them at AFCON.
Eight of the squad play for Egyptian giants Al Ahly, while a further nine represent either Pyramids or Zamalek. This squad know one another remarkably well.
Whether that’s enough to propel Hossam Hassan’s side to the trophy remains to be seen, but they’re certain to be there or thereabouts.
2. Senegal
Senegal ended their agonizing wait for a first AFCON title in 2021 as they edged past Egypt in the final, but things have changed since then. The fairly inexperienced Pape Thiaw has taken charge and helped the Lions of Teranga rediscover their swagger after an underwhelming 2023 AFCON campaign.
Senegal went unbeaten during 2026 World Cup qualification as they clinched a place in the ‘Group of Death’ alongside France and Norway, while recent friendly results have caught the eye. An excellent 3–1 win over England at Wembley in June was followed by a competitive defeat to Brazil in November.
Their squad is brimming with quality, too. 20 of their 27-man roster operates within Europe’s top five leagues, while the trio of Kalidou Koulibaly, Édouard Mendy and Sadio Mané can still mix it with the big boys despite making the move to the less competitive Saudi Pro League in recent years.
Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye, Crystal Palace’s Ismaïla Sarr and Bayern Munich’s Nicolas Jackson lead an all-star attack, while Idrissa Gueye and Pape Matar Sarr offer energy and quality in midfield. They will be an almighty force at the tournament, that’s for sure.
1. Morocco
Since Egypt’s triumph on home soil in 2006, only Ivory Coast have won AFCON on their own patch, achieving the feat in 2023. However, Morocco look likely to etch their name on to the list of winning hosts as they boast the form, squad and experience to clinch a first title since 1976.
That was their only previous triumph and they haven’t even made the final since 2004, but that could all change this time around. Morocco are 11th in the FIFA world rankings—the highest-ranked nation at AFCON—and are still riding a wave of confidence from their fourth-placed finish at the 2022 World Cup.
Captain Achraf Hakimi is clearly their talisman, but the Atlas Lions have quality across the pitch. Yassine Bounou is a stellar option in between the sticks, while Noussair Mazraoui joins Hakimi in a solid backline. La Liga midfielders Sofyan Amrabat and Azzedine Ounahi will feature alongside PSV Eindhoven star Ismael Saibari in the engine room, while Brahim Díaz, Youssef En-Nesyri and Ayoub El Kaabi are all excellent attacking options.
Walid Regragui has a wealth of options to turn to and is well-placed to push his Morocco side to the latter stages of the tournament with the help of the home support.