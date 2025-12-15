Mohamed Salah’s Message to Liverpool Squad After Shock Rant Revealed
Mohamed Salah assured his Liverpool teammates that his inflammatory comments about his situation at Anfield were not meant to harm the rest of the squad, midfielder Curtis Jones has revealed.
Having started three consecutive games on the bench, Salah rocked the footballing world with a public rant against what he felt was unfair treatment, questioning the decisions of manager Arne Slot and even suggesting somebody inside the club was trying to get rid of him.
Opinion was divided over Salah’s decision to go public during a period in which Liverpool are struggling on the pitch and many feared there could have been a vicious split in the dressing room between those supportive of Salah and those unimpressed with the timing of his words.
After being dropped for one further game, Salah was reinstated to the matchday squad for the win over Brighton & Hove Albion, breaking the Premier League’s single-club goal contribution record in an all-smiles performance which appeared to rule out any tensions behind the scenes.
“We all love Mo. I love Mo,” Jones told Viaplay after the game. “At my hardest times at the club, you know, he was always one of the ones who was there, I could always speak to. And it’s exactly the same now.
“Mo’s his own man, he’s got his own opinions. And, you know, I don’t think his intentions were to affect the team or anything like that. It was just a personal thing. And as everybody knows, the team, the fans, the staff, we all love Mo. He’s a great guy.
“I don’t really like to speak on another man’s issues or his business and stuff. That has to do with Mo. But at the end of the day, I think the important thing that Mo made clear was that it’s not against the team or anything like that, just a personal issue, and that’s it.”
Transfer Uncertainty Continues to Swirl After AFCON Departure
While the initial tension following Salah’s comments has subsided following private talks between club and player, the situation is not believed to be over just yet.
Further negotiations between Liverpool and Salah’s entourage are expected during the winger’s time away at the Africa Cup of Nations in search of a long-term resolution which benefits everybody involved, including manager Slot.
Slot, for his part, has insisted he has “no reason” to want Salah to leave in January, while centre back duo Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté backed the legendary forward to play for Liverpool again upon his return.
However, lurking in the background are officials from the Saudi Pro League, whose admiration for Salah is no secret. Links to a handful of Middle Eastern clubs continue to grow, with reports suggesting a summer move is feasible even if the door is closed to a mid-season exit.
Salah is under contract until 2027, having inked a lucrative extension in April, meaning any interested clubs still have to negotiate with Liverpool if they want to strike a deal in the next 18 months.