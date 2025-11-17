The 10 Favorites to Win the 2026 World Cup—Ranked
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is edging into view and excitement is increasingly palpable ahead of football’s grandest competition.
Forty-eight nations will compete in the newly-expanded format in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, attempting to etch their name into the history books and join the pantheon of greats to have lifted the golden trophy aloft.
Many have already qualified for the tournament but only a handful of countries harbor genuine hopes of world domination.
Here are Sports Illustrated’s rankings for the most likely 2026 World Cup winners.
2026 World Cup Power Rankings
10. Italy
Four-time world champions Italy have failed to qualify for the last two tournaments, but were crowned European champions in between their surprise absences in Russia and Qatar. Their unpredictability certainly doesn’t aid their chances of winning the 2026 World Cup.
They are also under new management after the dismissal of Luciano Spalletti back in June, with Gennaro Gattuso taking over the hot seat. The former midfielder has failed to dazzle on the sidelines since stepping into management, most recently coaching Hajduk Split in Croatia, but he does boast an incredibly talented squad.
Italy are also not guaranteed their place at the tournament, either. Finishing behind Norway in qualifying means they must duke it out in the playoffs, and while they should still reach the tournament, they have fumbled on the big stage previously.
If they make it, however, they will still be among the leading nations.
9. Uruguay
Uruguay are two-time winners of the World Cup, but have failed to reach the final since their last triumph all the way back in 1950. A fourth-place finish in South Africa was the closest they have come in the 21st century to adding another star above their crest.
La Celeste secured their place at the upcoming World Cup in September and could be among the dark horses heading to North America. They beat both Argentina and Brazil during qualifying and have shown encouraging signs under Marcelo Bielsa.
They will have to upset the odds if they’re to secure a third World Cup crown, but they boast impressive quality throughout their squad and on the touchline.
8. Netherlands
The Netherlands are still awaiting their first World Cup win having thrice been losing finalists, but have the opportunity to rectify historical heartbreak in North America. It will not be easy, but a squad laced with world-class talent always has a chance.
The issue for the Netherlands is that they are yet to convince under Ronald Koeman. Despite the quality within their team—Liverpool quartet Jeremie Frimpong, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo being a good example—they have struggled with defensive organization and still lack a truly elite No. 9.
Those are limiting factors in tournament soccer but the Netherlands can take solace from their run to the semifinals at Euro 2024.
7. Germany
Germany are no longer the all-conquering force they once were and failed to go beyond the group stage at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups despite winning the competition in 2014. They were also defeated at the quarterfinal stage at Euro 2024 on home soil.
Julian Nagelsmann has struggled to fully command Die Mannschaft since his arrival in 2023, laboring through the qualification process.
Again, they have phenomenal operators within their team, but there remain question marks over their strength in defense and between the sticks.
6. Brazil
Five-time world champions Brazil will always be among the favorites heading into a major tournament, even if their recent performances at the World Cup and Copa América have been extremely underwhelming.
At the World Cup, they haven’t reached the final since 2002 and have been dumped out at the quarterfinals on their last two attempts. They could only make the last eight at the Copa América in 2024, too, which was also staged in North America.
Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival brings with it hope, especially given the Italian’s record in knockout football, but Brazil, much like Germany, are not the colossal force of yesteryear.
Luckily, they have the attacking weapons to instil fear in all defenses they come up against. Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior, Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, João Pedro... what more do you need?
5. Portugal
Portugal are another contender for the World Cup that have never won the competition previously, although they have developed the winning habit on the European stage over the past decade. They have won Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League on two separate occasions, forging an incredible team in the process.
Cristiano Ronaldo continues to shatter records while leading the line, but his supporting cast is arguably more impressive. An all-star midfield contains the likes of João Neves, Vitinha and Bruno Fernandes, while their forward options include the likes of Rafael Leão, Pedro Neto and João Félix.
Manager Roberto Martínez could prove a restrictive factor come the latter stages of the tournament, and expectations must be tempered given Portugal have failed to make it beyond the last eight at their previous four World Cups.
4. England
England supporters continue to sing lovingly about their 1966 World Cup triumph but they would love to update their songbook next summer. The Three Lions have continually underwhelmed at tournaments since their sole major triumph over 60 years ago.
But it feels inevitable that such heartache will be cured sooner rather than later. Under Gareth Southgate, England reached the Euro 2020 and 2024 finals, suffering narrow defeats to Italy and Spain respectively. They managed a fourth-place finish at the 2018 World Cup and were defeated by defending champions France at the quarterfinal stage four years later in a match of fine margins.
Thomas Tuchel has made a winning start to his reign and England are now hitting their stride under the German coach. He has an extraordinary squad and has already built a rock solid defense which didn’t concede a single goal throughout eight qualifying matches.
3. France
2018 world champions France arguably lay claim to the best squad in international football, but that hasn’t always translated to silverware in recent years. The divisive Didier Deschamps has failed to guide Les Bleus to glory in the last three major tournaments, although his side did reach the World Cup final in 2022 only to be beaten by Argentina.
France are always a devastating presence at the Euros and World Cup, with Deschamps’s pragmatic style lending itself to knockout competitions. They don’t always sparkle with free-flowing football, but they will always be there or thereabouts at the end of the tournament.
France have blitzed their opponents en route to North America and have immense quality throughout their team. The likes of Kylian Mbappé and Michael Olise will be game-changers for Deschamps next summer.
2. Spain
Luis de la Fuente has transformed Spain since stepping into the senior dugout. He guided them to the 2022–23 Nations League title and Euro 2024 glory, and will be eager to keep the good times rolling at the World Cup.
The 2010 world champions have struggled at recent World Cups, failing to go beyond the last 16 at the previous three. However, there is something different about this iteration of Spain, who have the tools required to emulate Vicente del Bosque’s stunning team of the late 2000s and early 2010s.
La Roja have an industrious and well-organized defense, a technical yet robust midfield and a tantalizing reserve of forwards, with Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams particularly exciting propositions on the wings.
They will expect to win the World Cup in North America such is their quality and experience.
1. Argentina
It’s difficult to look beyond defending champions Argentina as favorites. La Albiceleste won the World Cup for the first time since 1986 with their triumph in Qatar, securing Lionel Messi that all-important title that had agonisingly eluded him previously.
Well, the 2026 World Cup could be Messi’s last hurrah for Argentina and it would be a fitting exit for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner were the South Americans to secure a fourth title in the competition.
Lionel Scaloni has masterminded Argentina’s return to the summit and has an almost flawless record in major tournaments. He has won the last two Copa Américas to add to his World Cup success and few have been able to match his team over recent years.
Bar an almighty implosion in the buildup to the tournament, Argentina will surely be the leading candidates for another World Cup title.