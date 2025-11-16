Cristiano Ronaldo Absent As Portugal Extend Staggering Record Without Star Man
What‘s the connection between Portugal’s two largest victories of all time? Cristiano Ronaldo missed both through suspension.
Two years on from a 9–0 thumping of Luxembourg, Portugal clinched their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday with a 9–1 evisceration of Armenia while Ronaldo missed the clash through suspension.
Roberto Martínez’s side simply needed three points to book their ticket to North America for next summer’s tournament, but still produced the most emphatic of victories over FIFA’s 104th-ranked nation.
Portugal, who will be traveling to the 2026 World Cup seeking their maiden triumph, were ahead after just seven minutes via Renato Veiga, with Armenia briefly leveling the score through Eduard Spertsyan in the 18th minute.
However, the floodgates opened just before the half-hour mark as Gonçalo Ramos restored Portugal’s advantage, with hat-tricks from both João Neves and Bruno Fernandes to follow. Francisco Conceição added another in stoppage time as Portugal scored nine for only the second time in their history.
Portugal recovered well from their shock 2–0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland to ensure they will be part of December’s World Cup group stage draw.
The last time Portugal lost a home game which wasn’t a friendly without Ronaldo in the team was all the way back in 2014, when a side captained by Nani and managed by Paulo Bento were beaten by Albania.
No Ronaldo, No Problem
Over the past five years, Ronaldo has sat out just two competitive international matches on home soil. Portugal have not only won both games, but scored nine times in each.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was absent for Portugal’s 9–0 victory over Luxembourg in September 2023 and his reckless red card against Ireland last time out ensured he was sidelined for Sunday’s decisive qualifier.
After a VAR review at the Aviva Stadium, referee Glenn Nyberg upgraded Ronaldo’s punishment to a red card following his elbow on Dara O’Shea, marking the first dismissal of the veteran’s senior international career on his 226th appearance.
International football’s record goalscorer could also miss the opening two games of the World Cup group stage should his suspension be extended to three matches by FIFA’s disciplinary committee for violent conduct.
Regardless, Portugal might not be too worried about entering the tournament without Ronaldo given they have scored 24 goals in the last six matches he’s missed.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Seven-Word Response to Record World Cup Qualification
Ronaldo left Portugal’s camp early after it became apparent that he could play no part against Armenia, but he was keeping a close eye from afar. Shortly after the final whistle, the 40-year-old took to social media to write: “We’re in the World Cup! Let’s go Portugal!”
This will be Ronaldo’s sixth World Cup. No other man in the history of the tournament has ever appeared in half a dozen editions of the competition, although that is the landmark that Ronaldo—and his long-term rival Lionel Messi—are both heading towards this summer, should Martínez opt to stick with the veteran, of course.