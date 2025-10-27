FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew Brings Hell is Real Fury to MLS Cup Playoffs
FC Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew. It’s a rivalry that gained its name from a road sign on the interstate connecting the two cities, and a matchup that has blossomed into one of the best derbies in Major League Soccer.
But it’s never seen a stage like this: A best-of-three series to open the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs.
The first playoff edition of the Hell is Real Derby took on the 2023 Eastern Conference final, which provided one of the best playoff games in recent memory—a 3–2 comeback win for Columbus before they went on to win MLS Cup.
This time, the feistiness and storylines within a three-game series make it all the more enticing.
Two MLS Powers
Columbus, the MLS original and perennial power in Ohio, has taken a dip this season, and Cincinnati splashed nearly $30 million to bring in superstar midfielder Evander and striker Kévin Denkey, and there’s even more weight to the matchup.
“You want to be the team that is remembered in your state,” said the Crew’s Sean Zawadzki. “Who's going to be the top dog in Ohio? I think that, for me, is kind of what I think back to, being a Cleveland kid, and then knowing the history between us and FC Cincinnati goes a long way. It’s just an exciting environment and atmosphere to be a part of.”
Although the rivalry is still relatively young compared to some of the world’s most famous, it already ranks among the most intense in MLS. In that Eastern Conference final two seasons ago, there were 39 combined fouls across the back-and-forth action. In the 19 historic meetings between the two, it’s been three wins for FC Cincinnati, eight for Columbus and six stalemates.
2023 saw Cincinnati win the Supporters’ Shield and enter as the favorites in the matchup, only to have those hopes dashed by a well-organized Columbus side, buoyed by the skills of Cucho Hernández, Darlington Nagbe and others.
This year isn’t too different; save for Columbus not having an MLS MVP contender and FC Cincinnati finishing second, just short of the Supporters’ Shield. Still, there’s impressive importance on each moment, compared to their bouts in regular-season action.
“It's a different environment now," said Evander ahead of Game 1. “The playoff format is different, because you cannot make those mistakes that you would make in the regular season. You don’t have time to recover anymore. You make a mistake, you’re out, so we have to bring more attention to the games.”
Details Critical in a Series
Cincinnati, despite being the heavy favorite, did not beat Columbus in regular-season play this year. They opened the scoring early in both meetings, but played to a 1–1 draw on the road before losing 4–2 at home.
At the end of the 34-game season, though, Columbus finished barely safe of the Wild Card game on 54 points. At the same time, Cincinnati came within a match of the Supporters’ Shield on 65 points, only one behind the title-winning Philadelphia Union.
When it comes to the postseason series, though, those numbers fly out the window. The playstyles of the two teams will come into greater focus, with the need for consistency and game management at an otherworldly level compared to a one-game playoff or a regular-season match.
For Columbus under Wilfried Nancy, it will be about adjusting their intricate buildup play, centered around attacker Diego Rossi and Nagbe’s looming retirement, while attempting to find goals without being able to draw on marquee summer signing Wessam Abou-Ali, who remains injured.
Pat Noonan’s Cincinnati’s fortunes will be controlled by the front two of Brenner and Denkey, and the midfield creativity from Evander.
“I think we just have to be ourselves, and get the attention to details right within the group, and that would give ourselves a really good shot,” said Columbus Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte. “We have a lot of talent and belief in that locker room, and the coaching staff has built an identity within the group, and I think if we can do that, I’ll take our chances against anybody.”
Game 1 is set to kick off at TQL Stadium on Monday at 6:45 pm ET, while Game 2 is set for Lower.com Field at 6:30 pm ET on Nov. 2. Should Game 3 be needed, it would be played on Nov. 7.