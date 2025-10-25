One Reason Why Every Team Could Win MLS Cup
The bracket is set.
The 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs kick off earnestly on Friday night with the first round best-of-three series, and all 16 teams could make their way to the coveted MLS Cup final on Dec. 6. While there are surefire favorites, the postseason is notoriously unpredictable, and every team has a shot.
Sports Illustrated takes a look at the key factor that could lead every one of the final 16 teams to December glory.
Eastern Conference
Philadelphia Union—The Philadelphia Union weren’t supposed to be this good in their first year under head coach Bradley Carnell, but they defied all expectations to win the Supporters’ Shield. If they’re to win MLS Cup, it will come down to their surprise factor, a balanced squad and elite defense with MLS Defender of the Year finalists Kai Wagner and Jakob Glesnes, as well as goalkeeper Andre Blake.
FC Cincinnati—The duo of Evander and Kévin Denkey is absolutely potent and will be critical if FC Cincinnati are to make a deep run in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Denkey came in at an MLS-record fee and scored 15 goals this season, with a knack for the spectacular, while Evander racked up 18 goals and 15 assists, ranking among the best MLS players over the last two seasons.
Inter Miami—If there’s one player that shouldn’t be doubted, it’s Lionel Messi. With 29 goals and 19 assists in a Golden Boot-winning regular season, he remains one of the best players in the world and a dominant force in MLS. He has a massive desire to win MLS Cup, especially with his longtime teammates, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, retiring this season.
Charlotte FC—If Wilfried Zaha can push this team to be better all season, can he push them to an MLS Cup upset? He’ll miss the first game of the first round against New York City FC, but he has been exceptional at raising the competitive level within the group. They’ve also shown they can sustain success over an extended period, with a nine-game winning streak this season.
New York City FC—NYCFC have an elite striker with Alonso Martínez’s 17 goals, and now have a player who can set him up in Nicolás Fernández Mercau. With USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese in the net and the advantage of Yankee Stadium’s small turf, they could be a Cinderella story.
Nashville SC—In their first year under former U.S. men’s national team interim head coach B.J. Callaghan, Nashville SC have shown they can win a big game, having taken their first trophy in the 2025 U.S. Open Cup. That duo of Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar isn’t anything to scoff at either.
Columbus Crew—They’ve been here before. While Columbus Crew fell to the No. 7 seed, they’ve shown their abilities in the fall before under head coach Wilfried Nancy. As the saying goes, act like you’ve been here before, and Columbus certainly has. Can MLS legend Darlington Nagbe go out with a title?
Chicago Fire FC—Head coach Gregg Berhalter stepped back into club soccer and brought the Chicago Fire back to the MLS Cup playoffs for the first time since 2017. If they’re to win, it’s on the excitement of the club, as well as the attacking play of Hugo Cuypers’s 17 goals and Philip Zinckernagel’s 15 goals and 15 assists.
Western Conference
San Diego FC—Is there anything San Diego FC can’t do? Few expected them to be the best team in the Western Conference, and fewer fathomed that Anders Dreyer would be an MLS MVP contender. They keep surprising everyone and will have home advantage through the playoffs, likely avoiding some of the brisker environments in the fall postseason.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC—Thomas Müller has changed everything in Vancouver and has committed to changing the mentality of the city’s sports teams when it comes to Championships. With his desire, combined with the Whitecaps’ proven ability to win tournament games through their run to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final and fourth-straight Canadian Championship title, there’s the perfect mix for an MLS Cup run.
LAFC—Son Heung-min and Denis Bouanga have combined for 20 goals for LAFC in Son’s nine games, and could be the best duo in MLS heading into the playoffs. If the Black and Gold are to have success, it’s going to be led by them. They’ve got the magical pairing and bounds of confidence.
Minnesota United—Dayne St. Clair is an MLS Goalkeeper of the Year favorite and has been exceptional all season, whether it be in pure shot-stopping, distribution or penalties, the latter of which could be critical in the MLS Cup Playoffs. He’ll play a massive role if head coach Eric Ramsay’s team is to do damage.
Seattle Sounders FC—The Sounders have already felt enormous pressure this year from their 2025 Leagues Cup victory over Inter Miami and their group stage matches against some of the world’s biggest teams at the FIFA Club World Cup. The most significant factor is sheer identity—Seattle Sounders are known for their playoff runs, and there’s something special in the city now as well, as they piggyback on the Seattle Mariners’ run to Game 7 of the American League Championship Series in Major League Baseball.
Austin FC—Brad Stuver and Owen Wolff have been the biggest factors for Austin FC and could be massive pieces in an MLS Cup run. Stuver was on the MLS All-Star roster and is the type of goalkeeper teams need to win a title, while Wolff finished the season with seven goals and eight assists. They also reached the U.S. Open Cup final, proving they can win big knockout games.
FC Dallas—Petar Musa may have gotten some MLS MVP votes after his 17-goal season, and his partnership with Logan Farrington has blossomed in the second half of the season after the club cut ties with Luciano Acosta. Those two are difference makers, and if they can upset Vancouver in round one, they will have immense belief against every team.
Portland Timbers—The Portland Timbers will have a massive test of San Diego FC in the opening round, but are brimming with confidence after beating Real Salt Lake in the Wild Card. Momentum can do magical things.