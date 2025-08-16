‘Will Speak to the Club’—Federico Chiesa Confirms Liverpool Transfer Stance, Arne Slot Responds
Federico Chiesa has insisted he wants to stay and fight for his place at Liverpool after netting a crucial goal in Friday’s Premier League opener.
The Italian joined Liverpool in the summer of 2024 but found minutes incredibly hard to come by as a result of both fitness issues and poor form, and he has been heavily linked with a return to Serie A as a result.
A move is yet to materialise, however, and manager Arne Slot turned to Chiesa off the bench in Friday’s meeting with Bournemouth. The 27-year-old netted late on to put Liverpool ahead, before Mohamed Salah’s injury-time strike sealed a nervy 4–2 victory.
Putting rumours of his unhappiness to bed after the final whistle, Chiesa told the media: “I’m very happy at Liverpool! I will speak to the club but I want to stay here and fight to win many trophies.”
Slot was delighted by Chiesa’s public commitment to Liverpool and insisted there is still a place for the winger at Anfield.
“As long as he is here, [Chiesa’s future] is definitely at Liverpool and I have no reason to believe it is going to change,” Slot stressed.
“He had a hard time last season getting his fitness ready and unfortunately for him, he then missed the Asian tour and Joe Gomez the same. At 2–2 you need a No. 9. I brought him in and he delivered and that is always positive for your future at the club.
“The fans sung for him so many times last season and it is very nice for him to give them something in return. [Why fans feel such a connection with Chiesa] is difficult for me to tell you. Although I am a fan, I am never standing on the Kop and don’t come up with these songs.
“The only thing I can come up with is Federico had a great history, was a big player deciding to go from Italy to England, which you don’t see that much. I don’t know, maybe it is also a nice song to sing, but then I probably don’t give him the credits he deserves.”
Slot has already voiced concerns over a lack of attacking depth in the Liverpool squad following the departures of both Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez. Not only is he keen to keep his current group together, but the Dutch tactician has openly called for at least one more new signing, with Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak the dream acquisition.