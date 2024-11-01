Fermin Lopez Signs New Barcelona Contract Until 2029
Barcelona has locked up one of its young La Masia talents as Fermín López put pen to paper on a new contract with the Catalans until 2029.
The new contract adds an extra two years to his previous deal and Barcelona placed a stratospheric €500 million ($544.4 million) release clause—a common practice by the team ever since PSG triggered Neymar's release clause back in the summer of 2017.
After overcoming an early season injury, the 21-year-old midfielder started the last two games against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, where the Blaugranas won 8–1 on aggregate, making an emphatic statement about what the team can achieve this season. López had two assists in the game against the German side.
López broke out in the 2023–24 season after he was promoted to the first team by former manager Xavi Hernández. He scored 11 goals in 42 appearances and his performances earned him a spot on Spain's Euro 2024 winning squad.
His dream summer continued in Paris where he won tournament MVP as he guided Spain to an Olympic Gold Medal, scoring a brace in the final against the hosts to wrap up an overall excellent performance in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Barcelona has one of the most stacked midfields in all of Europe and Hansi Flick has tough decisions ahead of him regarding his best starting XI. López and the Blaugranas will look to continue its dominating start to La Liga on Sunday's Catalan derby against RCD Espanyol.