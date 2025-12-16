FIFA Act on 2026 World Cup Tickets, Far Cheaper Prices Revealed
After worldwide backlash to staggering 2026 World Cup ticket prices, FIFA announced a new tier that offers a select number of tickets for $60 apiece.
Prices to attend next summer’s tournament across the United States, Canada and Mexico are the highest in World Cup history. The cheapest seat at MetLife Stadium for the 2026 World Cup final costs upwards of $4,000, while the lowest prices for select group stage matches ranged from $120 to $265.
Fans slammed FIFA for the jaw-dropping prices, prompting action from world soccer’s organizing body. FIFA confirmed a new Supporter Entry Tier includes around 1,000 tickets for all 104 matches, including the final, locked at the fixed price of $60.
Only supporters of qualified teams are eligible to purchase the entry tier tickets. Participating Member Associations (PMAs) will oversee the distribution of the tickets, defining their own criteria and application processes, to make sure the affordable options go to “loyal fans closely connected to their national teams.”
With over 20 million ticket requests for the 2026 World Cup, FIFA pledged to help make fans’ dreams of “following their teams on football’s greatest stage” cheaper and more accessible.
FSE: Slashed Prices Simply an ‘Appeasement Tactic’
Despite the new affordable tier for a select group of supporters, the rest of FIFA’s 2026 World Cup ticket prices remain unchanged. The astonishing fees are a far cry from the $21 tickets the co-hosts promised back when they were bidding for the tournament eight years ago.
Football Supporters Europe (FSE), who previously condemned FIFA’s “extortionate” prices, released another powerful statement following the creation of the entry tier tickets.
“This shows that FIFA’s ticketing policy is not set in stone, was decided in a rush and without proper consultation—including with FIFA’s own member associations.
“While we welcome FIFA’s seeming recognition of the damage its original plans were to cause, the revisions do not go far enough … Based on the allocations publicly available, this would mean that at best a few hundred fans per match and team would be lucky enough to take advantage of the $60 prices, while the vast majority would still have to pay extortionate prices, way higher than at any tournament before.”
FSE went on to call the announcement “nothing more than an appeasement tactic” to quiet the “global negative backlash.”