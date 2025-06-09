FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Favorites, Top Contenders
The FIFA Club World Cup has been transformed ahead of its 2025 edition, with FIFA significantly raising the stakes in terms of both competition and financial incentives.
Instead of the traditional seven-team format, this year’s tournament will feature a record 32 clubs, bringing together some of the biggest names in world soccer from every continent.
Adding to the excitement is a dramatically increased prize pool, now totaling $1 billion. With both the expanded format and the lucrative rewards, FIFA aims to elevate the tournament’s status to one of the most prestigious in global soccer—moving away from its previous perception as a low-stakes exhibition.
With that in mind, here are the teams and players who could shape the tournament—running from June 14 to July 13—as well as some potential surprise packages to keep an eye on.
Who Has Qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?
Before we discuss the favorites, it’s important to know who has qualified for this year’s Club World Cup. Here’s the full list:
Confederation
Team
AFC
Al Hilal
AFC
Urawa Red Diamonds
AFC
Al Ain
AFC
Ulsan HD
CAF
Al Ahly
CAF
Wydad AC
CAF
Espérance de Tunis
CAF
Mamelodi Sundowns
Concacaf
Monterrey
Concacaf
Seattle Sounders FC
Concacaf
Pachuca
Concacaf
Los Angeles FC
Concacaf
Inter Miami (Qualified as Hosts)
CONMEBOL
Palmeiras
CONMEBOL
Flamengo
CONMEBOL
Fluminense
CONMEBOL
Botafogo
CONMEBOL
River Plate
CONMEBOL
Boca Juniors
OFC
Auckland City
UEFA
Chelsea
UEFA
Real Madrid
UEFA
Manchester City
UEFA
Bayern Munich
UEFA
Paris Saint-Germain
UEFA
Inter Milan
UEFA
Porto
UEFA
Benfica
UEFA
Borussia Dortmund
UEFA
Juventus
UEFA
Atlético Madrid
UEFA
Red Bull Salzburg
Top Favorites for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025
Paris Saint-Germain, fresh from dethroning Real Madrid in Europe’s premier competition, will be serious contenders. The French side have looked like a refreshed unit even without Kylian Mbappé—now at Madrid—which sets up the possibility of a dramatic test if they manage to capture their first-ever Club World Cup title, potentially against the team now led by their former star.
Many eyes will be on Xabi Alonso’s new-look Real Madrid outfit. Bolstered by a handful of new signings, Los Blancos hope to establish themselves as the dominant force of world football, with reports suggesting Madrid officials are taking this competition incredibly seriously for that reason.
Outside of Europe, don’t be surprised if Liga MX side Pachuca—winners of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup—or Brazilian giants Botafogo—reigning Brasileirão Série A and Copa Libertadores champions—turn a few heads.
Saudi Pro League powerhouse Al Hilal, bolstered by a host of ex-European stars like Rúben Neves, Aleksandar Mitrović, João Cancelo, and Kalidou Koulibaly, will also be a serious threat. Simone Inzaghi will lead the Saudi champions in the United States this summer after taking the job in the wake of Inter’s emphatic defeat in the Champions League final.
Key Players Who Could Decide the Tournament
Manchester City’s hopes of reclaiming the title have been significantly boosted by the return of Rodri—the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner and Club World Cup Player of the Tournament in 2023. The elegant central midfielder, who missed the majority of the 2024–25 season through injury, was a huge loss for City. Now back fit, the Club World Cup offers him the perfect stage to reassert his status as the best player in the world.
Other stars who could have a decisive impact include PSG’s formidable attacking trio of Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Désiré Doué—all of whom starred in the recent Champions League final. Teenage sensation Estevão Willian is another name to watch in what will be his final run with Palmeiras before a transfer to Chelsea. The young Brazilian is widely regarded as the most exciting talent to emerge from the country since Neymar Jr.
With the tournament being held in the United States, global attention will inevitably turn to Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi. Many believe FIFA’s expansion of the tournament and selection of the U.S. as host was partly influenced by the chance to showcase Messi on home soil.
While Inter Miami are unlikely to mount a serious challenge, with Messi on the pitch—even at age 37—anything is possible.