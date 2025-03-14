SI

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Tickets: Prices and How to Buy

The FIFA Club World Cup has a new look for 2025.

Barnaby Lane

The FIFA Club World Cup trophy.
The FIFA Club World Cup trophy. / IMAGO/Sportimage

The FIFA Club World Cup has undergone a significant revamp for its 21st edition in 2025.

Instead of the usual seven teams, this year’s tournament will feature 32 clubs from around the globe, competing in a four-week event in the United States, scheduled from June 15 to July 13.

Along with the new format, FIFA has also significantly boosted the prize money, increasing the total pool to a massive $1 billion, making it one of the most lucrative tournaments in world soccer.

Top clubs from Europe, such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, and Chelsea, will take part, alongside teams like Inter Miami, Seattle Sounders, Monterrey, and Boca Juniors from across the Atlantic.

Clubs from Asia, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East will also compete, ensuring an exciting and diverse competition.

Here's everything you need to know about how to get tickets for this landmark event, including ticket prices, purchasing options, and key details on where and when the matches will be held.

Where to Buy FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Tickets?

Tickets for the Club World Cup can be purchased through Ticketmaster.
Tickets for the Club World Cup can be purchased through Ticketmaster. / Nurphoto/IMAGO

General public tickets for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 are already available for purchase through Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, hospitality packages, which include access to shared or private suites and can cover single or multiple matches, can be purchased directly through FIFA's official website.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Ticket Prices

Inter Miami qualified as the host of the 2025 Club World Cup.
Inter Miami qualified as the host of the 2025 Club World Cup. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Prices start as low as $30 for some matches at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, though only a limited number of tickets remain at this price.

Most of the remaining tickets for group stage matches are priced between $60 and upwards of $300, depending on the specific match and seating selection.

For the later stages of the tournament, FIFA recently reduced ticket prices to encourage full stadiums, with round of 16 tickets now starting at just $80. However, the cheapest remaining tickets for the semifinals are priced around $350, while tickets for the final are now available for over $600.

FIFA's hospitality packages for the 2025 Club World Cup start at $386.25, with prices rising into the thousands for the most premium matchday experiences.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Host Cities & Stadiums

Bank of America Stadium
Bank of America Stadium is home to Charlotte FC. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Matches at the 2025 Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums across the United States, several of which serve as home grounds for Major League Soccer teams.

The opening match on Saturday, Jun. 14 will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, while the final on Sunday, Jul. 13 will be played at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Here are the details of all the venues that will be used for the tournament, including their locations and capacities.

Stadium

Location

Capacity (~)

Audi Field

Washington D.C.

20,000

Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte, North Carolina

75,400

Camping World Stadium

Orlando, Florida

65,000

Geodis Park

Nashville, Tennessee

30,000

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens, Florida

65,000

Inter&Co Stadium

Orlando, Florida

25,000

Lincoln Financial Field

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

69,000

Lumen Field

Seattle, Washington

69,000

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, Georgia

75,000

MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford, New Jersey

82,500

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, California

88,500

TQL Stadium

Cincinnati, Ohio

26,000

Barnaby Lane
BARNABY LANE

Barnaby Lane is a highly experienced sports writer who has written for The Times, FourFourTwo Magazine, TalkSPORT, and Business Insider. Over the years, he's had the pleasure of interviewing some of the biggest names in world sport, including Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Christian Pulisic, and more.

