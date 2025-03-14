FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Tickets: Prices and How to Buy
The FIFA Club World Cup has undergone a significant revamp for its 21st edition in 2025.
Instead of the usual seven teams, this year’s tournament will feature 32 clubs from around the globe, competing in a four-week event in the United States, scheduled from June 15 to July 13.
Along with the new format, FIFA has also significantly boosted the prize money, increasing the total pool to a massive $1 billion, making it one of the most lucrative tournaments in world soccer.
Top clubs from Europe, such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, and Chelsea, will take part, alongside teams like Inter Miami, Seattle Sounders, Monterrey, and Boca Juniors from across the Atlantic.
Clubs from Asia, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East will also compete, ensuring an exciting and diverse competition.
Here's everything you need to know about how to get tickets for this landmark event, including ticket prices, purchasing options, and key details on where and when the matches will be held.
Where to Buy FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Tickets?
General public tickets for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 are already available for purchase through Ticketmaster.
Alternatively, hospitality packages, which include access to shared or private suites and can cover single or multiple matches, can be purchased directly through FIFA's official website.
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Ticket Prices
Prices start as low as $30 for some matches at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, though only a limited number of tickets remain at this price.
Most of the remaining tickets for group stage matches are priced between $60 and upwards of $300, depending on the specific match and seating selection.
For the later stages of the tournament, FIFA recently reduced ticket prices to encourage full stadiums, with round of 16 tickets now starting at just $80. However, the cheapest remaining tickets for the semifinals are priced around $350, while tickets for the final are now available for over $600.
FIFA's hospitality packages for the 2025 Club World Cup start at $386.25, with prices rising into the thousands for the most premium matchday experiences.
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Host Cities & Stadiums
Matches at the 2025 Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums across the United States, several of which serve as home grounds for Major League Soccer teams.
The opening match on Saturday, Jun. 14 will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, while the final on Sunday, Jul. 13 will be played at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Here are the details of all the venues that will be used for the tournament, including their locations and capacities.
Stadium
Location
Capacity (~)
Audi Field
Washington D.C.
20,000
Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, North Carolina
75,400
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, Florida
65,000
Geodis Park
Nashville, Tennessee
30,000
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
65,000
Inter&Co Stadium
Orlando, Florida
25,000
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
69,000
Lumen Field
Seattle, Washington
69,000
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, Georgia
75,000
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, New Jersey
82,500
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, California
88,500
TQL Stadium
Cincinnati, Ohio
26,000