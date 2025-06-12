FIFA Club World Cup Final: Stadium, Date and Host Country
The FIFA Club World Cup has undergone a major revamp ahead of its 21st edition this summer.
Instead of just seven teams playing a handful of matches in a confusing knockout format, the tournament now features 32 teams from around the world competing in a World Cup-style format. Hosted across the United States, the new structure includes a group stage followed by knockout rounds.
In the group stage, each team will play three matches, with the top two teams from each advancing to the Round of 16, then onto the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finally the grand final. The tournament winner will be crowned the world’s top club team (at least temporarily) and will take home a large share of FIFA’s new $1 billion prize pool.
So when exactly is the 2025 Club World Cup final? And where will it played? Here's everything you need to know.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
Where and When Will the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final Be Played?
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final will take place on July 23 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Kick-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.
MetLife Stadium is one of the premier sporting venues in the United States. Home to the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets, the $1.6 billion stadium opened in 2010 and seats 82,500 spectators.
Beyond football, MetLife has hosted major events including concerts and international soccer. Notably, it was the venue for the Copa América Centenario final in 2016 between Chile and Argentina, and will feature matches in the 2024 Copa América. Looking ahead, it is also scheduled to host multiple games—including the final—at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the tournament being co-hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.
How FIFA Chooses the Club World Cup Final Venue
While FIFA hasn’t published official criteria for selecting a stadium to host the Club World Cup Final, the reality is clear: the venue must be large enough to accommodate a significant crowd, offer robust transportation and fan infrastructure, and meet technical requirements such as elite broadcast facilities, adequate floodlighting, and top-tier stadium amenities.
As for why MetLife Stadium was selected to host the 2025 final, the most likely reason is simple: it’s also the venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final.
The expanded Club World Cup is, in many ways, a trial run for the World Cup, testing logistics, operations, and even new all-grass pitches that are replacing artificial turf in certain U.S. stadiums.
When it comes to why FIFA selected MetLife Stadium for the World Cup Final, the answer extends beyond the venue itself. The organization emphasized the appeal of New York City as a global stage.
“For a World Cup final, not only for the two teams from those two countries that are playing, but also for those who like soccer in every country in the world, it’s going to be a huge party," Manolo Zubiría, Director of Competitions at FIFA, said. "Not just at MetLife Stadium, but in the entire area around New York. It’s going to be a great party and New York was chosen not only for the stadium, but for everything it offers as a city.”
Past FIFA Club World Cup Final Locations
If MetLife Stadium sells out for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final, it will mark the highest attendance in the tournament’s history—and by a significant margin.
The current record was set during the inaugural edition in 2000, when 73,000 fans packed into the Estádio do Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to watch Corinthians defeat Vasco da Gama on penalties.
Since then, final match attendances have declined, with the lowest turnout (excluding the COVID-impacted 2020 edition) recorded in 2021, when just 32,871 spectators attended Chelsea’s win over Palmeiras at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
With a new, expanded format and a world-class venue in one of the biggest sports markets, FIFA will be hoping to reverse that trend and deliver a showcase final with a packed stadium.
Here’s a look at the most recent FIFA Club World Cup finals, their venues, and attendances:
Edition
Venue
Attendance
2013
Stade de Marrakech, Marrakesh, Morocco
37,774
2014
Stade de Marrakech, Marrakesh, Morocco
38,345
2015
International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan
66,853
2016
International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan
68,742
2017
Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE
41,094
2018
Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE
40,696
2019
Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar
45,416
2020
Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar
7,411
2021
Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE
32,871
2022
Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco
44,439
2023
King Abdullah Sports City, Jedda, Saudi Arabia
52,601
FAQs About the FIFA Club World Cup Final Venue
Where Was the Club World Cup Final Played in 2024?
The final of the 2024 Club World Cup was played at the King Abdullah Sports City, Jedda, Saudi Arabia, where Manchester City beat Brazilian side Fluminense 4-0.
Has the Club World Cup Final Ever Been Held in Europe?
No, the final of the Club World Cup has never been held in Europe, with FIFA preferring to throw the tournament in growing soccer markets like South America, Asia, and Africa.
Which Stadium Has Hosted the Most Club World Cup Finals?
The International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan has held the most Club World Cup finals with eight (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016).
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article