FIFA World Cup 2026 'Trionda' Match Ball Leaks, Featuring U.S., Mexico and Canada Colors
There aren’t many pieces that define a FIFA World Cup tournament more than a match ball, and the 2026 edition apparently leaked online on Friday through Footy Headlines.
Made by Adidas, the ball looks to be called the “Trionda,” combining the Spanish words for three (tri) and wave (onda), signifying the tournament’s three host nations, the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The design wrapping around the ball also highlights the three nations, with Canada represented in red, Mexico in green and the United States in blue. Still over a year away, the new ball will be the centerpiece of the first-ever 48-team World Cup.
In a major change from the Qatar 2022 World Cup ball, the Al Rihla, the Trionda features just four panels, compared to Qatar tournament’s 20-panel design. The last four panel ball came 12 years prior, at the 2014 tournament in Brazil, which featured the Brazuca.
While the ball is just a leak for now, it fits descriptions filed by Adidas through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in September 2024.
World Cup balls have quickly become a significant factor of each tournament, and prove to be much more than just a style statement, but a key piece in how the game is played. In 2010, players complained about the unpredictability of the Jabulani ball, but since then, World Cup balls have gotten generally positive reviews.
The 2026 tournament continues a long tradition for Adidas, which has designed and provided World Cup balls since the 1970 tournament in Mexico, when they debuted with the now iconic Telstar, featuring the 32-panel alternating black-and-white design.
In addition to the ball and the rest of the brand, the 2026 World Cup also features 16 posters, representing each of the host cities.
The 2026 World Cup kicks off in Mexico City at the Estadio Azteca on June 11, 2026, with the final set for New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on July 19.