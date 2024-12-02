FIFPRO Men's & Women's World 11 2024 Finalists: Full List
The men's and women's finalists for the 2024 FIFPRO World 11 include soccer's biggest superstars at each position, voted by fellow players throughout the sport.
The annual FIFPRO World 11 compiles the best soccer players into a single, ultimate lineup. 26 men and 26 women all earned nominations for their outstanding performances from the summer of 2023 to the summer of 2024, but only 11 players from each shortlist will be honored in their respective FIFPRO World 11.
Professional soccer players from 70 countries across the globe all voted on the most worthy players to make the 2024 FIFPRO Men's World 11 and 2024 FIFPRO Women's World 11. The goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards who receive the most votes will be featured in this year's World 11. The final spot goes to the outfield player with the next highest number of votes.
Of course, many of the Ballon d'Or and FIFA The Best finalists are also included on the World 11 shortlists, including Rodri, Vinícius Júnior, Aitana Bonmatí and Salma Paralluelo.
Before FIFPRO reveals the World 11 on Dec. 9, 2024, check out the full list of nominees.
FIFPRO Men's World 11 2024 Finalists
Goalkeepers
- Ederson (Manchester City, Brazil)
- Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa, Argentina)
- Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich, Germany)
Defenders
- Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid, Spain)
- Rúben Dias (Manchester City, Portugal)
- Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands)
- Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen, Netherlands)
- Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid, Germany)
- William Saliba (Arsenal, France)
- Kyle Walker (Manchester City, England)
Midfielders
- Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England)
- Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)
- Phil Foden (Manchester City, England)
- Toni Kroos (Real Madrid, Germany)
- Luka Modrić (Real Madrid, Croatia)
- Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich, Germany)
- Rodri (Manchester City, Spain)
- Federico Valverde (Real Madrid, Uruguay)
Forwards
- Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)
- Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England)
- Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid, France)
- Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina)
- Cole Palmer (Manchester City/Chelsea, England)
- Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr, Portugal)
- Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid, Brazil)
- Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)
FIFPRO Women's World 11 2024 Finalists
Goalkeepers
- Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham United/Portland Thorns, Australia)
- Mary Earps (Manchester United/Paris Saint-Germain, England)
- Christiane Endler (Olympique Lyonnais, Chile)
Defenders
- Selma Bacha (Olympique Lyonnais, France)
- Ona Batlle (Barcelona, Spain)
- Millie Bright (Chelsea, England)
- Lucy Bronze (Barcelona/Chelsea, England)
- Olga Carmona (Real Madrid, Spain)
- Jess Carter (Chelsea/Gotham, England)
- Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave, USA)
- Alex Greenwood (Manchester City, England)
Midfielders
- Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona, Spain)
- Debinha (Kansas City Current, Brazil)
- Ingrid Engen (Barcelona, Norway)
- Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyonnais, USA)
- Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain)
- Ella Toone (Manchester United, England)
- Keira Walsh (Barcelona, England)
Forwards
- Athenea (Real Madrid, Spain)
- Barbra Banda (Shanghai Shengli/Orlando Pride, Zambia)
- Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid, Colombia)
- Tabitha Chawinga (Paris Saint-Germain/Olympique Lyonnais, Malawi)
- Lauren James (Chelsea, England)
- Marta (Orlando Pride, Brazil)
- Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona, Spain)
- Alessia Russo (Arsenal, England)