Five Best Young Players to Have Worn the No. 10 Shirt Early in Their Careers
The No. 10 shirt in soccer is more than a simple number on the back of the shirt, it's a symbol of prestige, a historic number that's been elevated throughout soccer annals by the biggest legends of the game.
Wearing the No. 10 brings a certain responsibility that only the very best can carry. Sometimes, the weight and burden of the number proves to be too heavy and there's countless examples of players that crumbled under the pressure the number brings with it.
Others relish the responsibility and thrive. Wearing the No. 10 for a big club or national team is perhaps one of the biggest honors a player can receive. It's a number usually reserved for established stars, but there's been instances where exciting young talents seize the opportunity to wear it.
Lamine Yamal became Barcelona's new No. 10 only days after turning 18-years-old joining the long list of Barcelona legends that have donned the number.
With Yamal looking like the latest youngster that'll join the No. 10 shirt club, Sports Illustrated looks back at five players that have worn soccer's most iconic shirt number form an early age and that have gone on to enjoy great success.
5. Cesc Fabregas - Spain
Spain had only won one international trophy before the turn of the century, then came their golden generation. In a team that included Spanish soccer legends such as Andrés Iniesta, Xavi Hernández, Xabi Alonso, Fernando Torres and David Villa, it was Cesc Fàbregas who wore the No. 10 shirt.
Fàbregas was 21-years-old when he ditched No. 18 in favor of wearing La Roja's No. 10 shirt ahead of the 2008 European Championship. The then Arsenal midfielder was already considered a star in the making, a midfield maestro capable of pulling the strings on par with the best of his contemporaries and teammates.
Fàbregas featured in every game for Spain during the 2008 Euros, scoring one goal and tallying three assists as La Roja went on to lift the trophy. His most memorable moment of the tournament came in the quarterfinals vs. Italy, when he dispatched the winning penalty in the shootout to eliminate the reigning World Cup champions.
Two years later, Fàbregas assisted Iniesta in the 2010 FIFA World Cup Final as Spain lifted soccer's most prestigious trophy for the first time. Fàbregas would go on to win another European title and will forever be remembered as Spain's No. 10 during their most successful era.
4. Neymar Jr. - Brazil
Brazil's No. 10 shirt is arguably the most iconic shirt and number combo in the history of the sport. After Ronaldinho left La Seleçao's No. 10 vacant, it was 21-year-old Neymar Jr. who took the the number ahead of the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup.
Neymar was absolutely sublime in the tournament. Before he even made the jump to Europe, Neymar had four goals and two assists in Brazil's title-run, including a fantastic weak-footed strike in the final against Spain which ended La Roja's international soccer dominance at the Maracana.
The rest is history. Whilst wearing the No. 10 shirt, Neymar became Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer and its second most capped player ever.
Despite not featuring for La Seleçao since 2023, the No. 10 shirt still awaits him if he does return to the national team. Neymar is targeting a return for the 2026 World Cup, where he could join Pelé as the only two Brazilians to wear the No. 10 shirt in four different World Cups.
3. Lionel Messi - Barcelona and Argentina
Just like Neymar did with Brazil, Lionel Messi inherited Ronaldinho's No. 10 shirt with Barcelona when he was 21-years-old ahead of the 2008–09 season.
What happened that season? Messi established himself as the best player in the world and Barcelona went on to win everything there was to be won during Pep Guardiola's debut season as manager. Messi owned Barça's No. 10 for the remainder of his time with the Catalans where both him and the team conquered European and Spanish soccer. He became the club's biggest legend and icon, the best player to ever wear the Blaugrana shirt. Yamal will now hope to follow the blueprint left by the Argentine.
In March of 2009, still as a 21-year-old, Messi also inherited Argentina's No. 10 shirt from Juan Román Riquelme. Messi would eventually conquer the FIFA World Cup wearing La Albiceleste's No. 10 in 2022, 36 years after fellow Argentina legend Diego Maradona did the same.
His tremendous success makes him the greatest player of all time in the eyes of the majority of the world.
2. Kylian Mbappe - France
Kylian Mbappé inherited France's No. 10 shirt when he was 19-years-old ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, becoming the youngest player in Les Bleus history to wear the number in an official tournament.
French legends such as Zinedine Zidane and Michel Platini had worn it in the past, but Mbappé wasn't fazed by the responsibility and stole the show in Russia during the summer tournament. Mbappé scored four goals and added one assist as France went on to lift the World Cup. He also became only the second teenager in history alongside Pelé to score in a World Cup final.
The now Real Madrid player also wore France's No. 10 during the 2022 World Cup where he scored eight goals, including the first ever hat-trick in a World Cup final.
Mbappé is already one of the greatest players in World Cup history and he'll be hoping to win the tournament for a second time whilst wearing the No. 10 shirt in 2026.
1. Pele - Brazil
Before Pelé, the No. 10 shirt didn't really have a special meaning in soccer. After Pelé, the No. 10 shirt became almost sacred.
Pelé won Brazil's first three FIFA World Cup titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970, all whilst wearing La Seleçao's No. 10.
Interestingly, Pelé was given the number by accident. Brazil failed to specify the numbers its players would wear for the 1958 World Cup, a mistake that almost saw FIFA disqualify the nation from the tournament. A member of the organizing committee randomly picked the numbers of every player on the roster. This resulted in chaos, like goalkeeper Gilmar wearing No. 3 and his backup wearing No. 9.
It also resulted in a relatively unknown 17-year-old Pelé getting the No. 10 shirt.
Brazil went on to win the 1958 World Cup and Pelé became the youngest player to score a goal in a World Cup final and the youngest player ever to win the tournament, records that stand to this day. He'd later go on to conquer two more World Cups and scored an incredible amount of goals —the exact amount remains a subject of debate today—in his legendary career
Nearly 70 years later, Pelé's influence on the sport remains gargantuan. He's still considered the greatest Brazilian player in history and many still view him as the greatest player the sport has ever seen.
One thing is for certain, he's the best young player ever to wear the No. 10 shirt.