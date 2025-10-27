Five Biggest Snubs From 2025 FIFPRO World XI Nominees
The 2025 FIFPRO World XI nominees were revealed on Monday, but worthy stars across Europe were notably absent prompting scrutiny over the shortlist.
The FIFPRO World XI is decided each year by more than 66,000 professional players. Among the nominees are Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah and two-time Kopa Trophy honoree Lamine Yamal.
Excluded, however, were names like Harry Kane, Désiré Doué, Viktor Gyökeres and more.
Here are the five biggest exclusions from the FIFPRO World XI shortlist.
Harry Kane
Harry Kane might have left the proverbial premier spotlight moving to Bayern Munich two seasons ago, but he remains one of the best strikers in the world. Just last season, he led the Bundesliga in scoring, netted 41 goals in all competitions and captured his first piece of major silverware.
While getting over the latter hump might not be criteria to necessarily include him outright, his exclusion comes as a surprise given his scoring proficiency.
Kane finished fifth in the European Golden Boot race as well, behind Kylian Mbappé, Viktor Gyökeres, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski. Two of those names are nominated, two aren’t.
A strange decision to leave him out, but one that highlights a reality where Kane isn’t rated as highly as he still should be.
Gabriel
It’s honestly preference comparing Gabriel and William Saliba, but for many who watched Arsenal closely the Brazilian was arguably the better of the two last season.
It’s not far-fetched to even say he’s been better for longer than that too. That’s not to downplay Saliba’s contributions nor nomination, but more to highlight how dominant Gabriel has been. Not only is he a defensive leader at the back often marshalling players around and dictating actions, but he is an offensive monster on set pieces.
Gabriel is being talked about as a potential player of the season already for this campaign, but he should have been recognized on the shortlist.
Wojciech Szczęsny
Szczęsny came out of retirement last season to help a Barcelona side in crisis. Hansi Flick was preparing for his first season in charge of the Blaugrana having to deal with the absence of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
In comes the former Arsenal, Juventus and Roma man making his debut on Jan. 4. Come season’s end, he had three more trophies in his cabinet as Barcelona completed a first domestic treble.
He’s not the flashiest name to miss the list, but Szczęsny was a pivotal piece in Barcelona’s success last campaign.
So much so, that he earned a new deal extending his stay at the club through 2027.
Alexis Mac Allister
Mac Allister or Ryan Gravenberch, honestly. The argument is there for either making the list.
What's egregious though is both Liverpool midfielders being left out. Part of what made Arne Slot’s first go on Merseyside so successful was the Argentinian/Dutch double pivot. Mac Allister missed just three Premier League games last season with double digit goal contributions (10) on the road to the Premier League title.
Liverpool might not win the title last season if they don’t have Mac Allister or Gravenberch in their engine room as often as they did.
Moisés Caicedo
Chelsea’s Caicedo established himself last season as one of the greatest in the league, let alone the world.
Caicedo played every Premier League game last season on the road to a top four finish in Enzo Maresca’s midfield. The Ecuadorian is decisive when it comes to breaking up play, keeping things ticking, and he’s got a rocket or two in his locker whenever necessary.
He only had to play in four UEFA Conference League matches, a benefit of Chelsea’s large squad, but he scored in the final. Caicedo also played a major role in winning the FIFA Club World Cup over the summer.
Another major snub from the list.