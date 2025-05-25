Kylian Mbappe Wins Major European, Spanish Goalscoring Awards in Real Madrid Debut Season
It only took one season at Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappé to win the Pichichi Trophy and the European Golden Boot.
Despite Real Madrid's lackluster final campaign under Carlo Ancelotti, Mbappé delivered a historic start to his career in a white shirt. The Frenchman tallied 43 goals across all competitions, including 31 in La Liga, to take home the two prestigious honors.
Mbappé beat out Robert Lewandowski for the Pichichi Trophy. The Barcelona striker led the race ahead of the final El Clásico of the season, but Mbappé went on to score seven goals in his final four La Liga matches, giving him the edge over the Poland international.
Check out the final 2024–25 Pichichi Trophy standings below:
Rank
Player
Club
Goals
Appearances
1
Kylian Mbappé
Real Madrid
31
34
2
Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona
27
34
3
Ante Budimir
Osasuna
21
37
4
Ayoze Pérez
Villarreal
19
30
5
Raphinha
Barcelona
18
35
Mbappé is now the first Real Madrid player to win the Pichichi Trophy since Karim Benzema did so back in 2022. He is also only the fourth player in club history to win the top La Liga goalscoring award in his debut season, joining the exclusive company of Alfredo Di Stéfano, Hugo Sánchez and Ruud van Nistelrooy.
Joining the award in Mbappé's trophy cabinet is the European Golden Boot. The 26-year-old's 31 league goals were enough to bring home the honor for the first time in his career.
Mbappé's brace on Real Madrid's final matchday of the season lifted the forward over Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.
Take a look at the final 2024–25 European Golden Boot standings below:
Rank
Player
Club
Goals
Points
1
Kylian Mbappé
Real Madrid
31
62
2
Viktor Gyökeres
Sporting CP
39
58.5
3
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
29
58
4
Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona
27
54
5
Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
26
52
Mbappé became the first Real Madrid player in a decade to secure the European Golden Boot. Cristiano Ronaldo was the last to win the award back in 2015.
The major trophies are two physical reminders for Mbappé should he wish to look back on his spectacular debut campaign at Real Madrid. The France international broke record after record for Los Blancos this season, etching his name above the likes of Iván Zamorano, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alfredo Di Stéfano in the club history books.
Mbappé will hope to carry his elite goalscoring form into this summer's FIFA Club World Cup.