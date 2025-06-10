Tottenham ‘Ramp Up’ Interest in Man Utd Target After Bryan Mbeumo Snub
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly shifting their attention to Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo after cooling their interest in Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.
The Europa League finalists faced off for 90 middling minutes in Bilbao but remain locked in an off-field confrontation. Spurs were briefly tipped to hijack Manchester United’s move for Mbeumo as a deal to appoint Brentford manager Thomas Frank nears its conclusion.
However, reports have claimed that Tottenham’s interest in Mbeumo is nowhere near as advanced as that of United, who are said to be lining up an improved bid after their initial offer of £55 million ($74.3 million) was bluntly rebuffed.
Rather than Mbeumo, Tottenham are said to have “stepped up” their interest in Semenyo, according to Sky Sports News. The two-footed forward enjoyed a career-best campaign with the Cherries last term, amassing 11 goals and five assists while Bournemouth set a club-record points tally.
This form prompted admiring glances from Liverpool and United, both of whom supposedly remain interested. Yet it is Spurs who are billed as favourites to sign the 25-year-old.
Semenyo is expected to favour a move to a club playing Champions League football—although, United haven’t yet been entirely ruled out.
Tottenham’s need for a new forward has been heightened by rampant speculation that club captain Son Heung-min is available for sale. The 32-year-old winger struggled for form throughout a campaign which brought the club’s lowest-ever Premier League finish and Europa League glory. Son’s return of just seven top-flight goals was the first time he has dropped below double digits since his maiden campaign in England nine years ago.
Mbeumo outscored Son (seven) and Semenyo (11) combined with 20 league goals last term. Yet, those figures were inflated by a significant finishing hot streak.
Bryan Mbeumo vs. Antoine Semenyo (2024–25 Premier League)
Stat
Bryan Mbeumo (per 90)
Antoine Semenyo (per 90)
Games
38
37
Goals
20 (0.53)
11 (0.31)
Non-penalty xG
7.5 (0.20)
10.0 (0.28)
Shots
79 (2.1)
125 (3.5)
Assists
7 (0.18)
5 (0.14)
xA
9.3 (0.25)
4.3 (0.12)