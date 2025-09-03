Chelsea’s Highest Earner Set for ‘Four-Month Exile’ After Double Premier League Snub
Chelsea are reportedly prepared to leave Raheem Sterling marooned on the sidelines until January after a pair of moves to Premier League clubs never came through.
The trophy-laden former Liverpool and Manchester City forward joined Chelsea in the summer of 2022, shortly before the club’s incoming ownership group had established a clear transfer strategy which clashed dramatically with Sterling’s arrival. Almost all of the club’s subsequent signings have been under 25 and agreed to a low base salary. Sterling, now 30 and thought to be the club’s highest earner, fit neither criteria.
After two middling seasons, Enzo Maresca defiantly left the four-time Premier League champion out of his squad for the first matchday of the 2024–25 campaign. Sterling’s representatives publicly expressed their shock at this decision and ultimately sourced their client a loan move to Arsenal.
Mikel Arteta scarcely trusted his former colleague at City with anything more than a cameo appearance and opted against making his temporary spell permanent. Back on Chelsea’s books, no suitable suitor emerged for Sterling this summer, leaving him locked in transfer limbo until January at the earliest.
Unless he can secure a move to a league whose transfer window is still open, such as the Turkish Süper Lig or the Saudi Pro League, which is described as “unlikely,” Sterling is expected to spend the next four months training away from Chelsea’s first-team squad, according to The Times.
Thought to be entitled to a contract worth in excess of £300,000 ($403,000) per week, Chelsea are effectively paying Sterling almost £5 million to not play for them. And that’s assuming that a new home can be sourced in January, when his stock will only be lower after spending four months on the sidelines.
The report claims that moves to Crystal Palace and Fulham were briefly floated at some point during the window, yet nothing concrete could be established.
Unless Maresca’s stance on Sterling dramatically shifts over the coming months and he fights his way onto the pitch, it may prove difficult to conjure up another move next year.