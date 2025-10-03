Five MLS Games With Major Playoff Implications Ahead of Decision Day
It’s crunch time in Major League Soccer as the MLS Cup Playoffs quickly approach at the end of October.
Although some clubs are near settled in their spots in the postseason, the race for positions in the final few matches is bound to be feisty, with everything from the final playoff spots in the Western Conference to the top seeds and Wild Card game avoidance races heating up.
Heading into the first weekend of October, most clubs have two or three remaining matches, except for LAFC, who have four due to other rescheduling moments throughout the season.
Sports Illustrated takes a look at five of the most influential games remaining on the 2025 MLS regular season schedule, which wraps up with Decision Day on Oct. 18.
Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC (Oct. 4)
The Philadelphia Union were supposed to be in a rebuilding year after replacing longtime head coach Jim Curtin with Bradley Carnell. Yet, they have a chance to clinch the club’s second Supporters’ Shield in their first match of October with a game to spare ahead of the playoffs.
After Matchday 37 results, which saw Philadelphia defeat D.C. United 6–0 and teams like Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati drop points, it opened the possibility for the Pennsylvania side to come away with the title.
Should they defeat New York City FC at home on Oct. 4, they would secure the top spot in MLS and the Eastern Conference, giving them hosting rights through the MLS Cup final on Dec. 6.
Orlando City SC vs. Columbus Crew SC (Oct. 4)
Orlando City SC scored in stoppage time to grab a 1–1 draw with FC Cincinnati on Matchday 37, grabbing a vital point in their hunt to avoid the Eastern Conference Wild Card game. However, Matchday 38’s game against the Columbus Crew is critical.
Should the struggling Crew secure three points against Orlando, they would surpass the Lions in the standings, potentially putting Orlando in a Wild Card spot heading into the final two matches of the season.
However, the Crew have the advantage, trailing Orlando in the table by two points, with a game in hand, making Oct. 4’s matchup even more important to playoff seeding.
Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids (Oct. 4)
Real Salt Lake are on the outside of the MLS Cup Playoff picture heading into their Oct. 4 clash vs. the Colorado Rapids, but could tie the Rapids on points and rise as high as eighth with a victory in Sandy, Utah.
Meanwhile, a Rapids win would put them close to clinching a postseason spot, and also keep them in the race to avoid the Western Conference Wild Card match.
Should Real Salt Lake lose, they would be in a challenging situation to make up enough ground in their remaining matches against the Seattle Sounders and St. Louis CITY SC to qualify.
Salt Lake and Colorado are in a crowded race for the final playoff spots, with themselves, San Jose Earthquakes, FC Dallas, and the Houston Dynamo all within four points.
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Orlando City SC (Oct. 11)
The Vancouver Whitecaps and Orlando City were supposed to meet earlier in the summer. Still, Orlando’s run to the Leagues Cup semifinal forced this cross-continental match to be postponed until the penultimate week of the season.
The Whitecaps, who could be out of the Supporters’ Shield race by this point, will see this game as vital to Western Conference seeding ahead of their final game of the season.
Heading into the first weekend of October, the Whitecaps have 57 points in 31 games, tied with expansion side San Diego FC. Though, San Diego has played one more game, as of writing. Should the Whitecaps lose to Orlando, it could effectively hand the first-year club the top seed in the Western Conference, while a win would all but seal it for Vancouver.
Making matters challenging for both sides is the fact that the match falls during the international window, meaning Orlando will miss defender Alex Freeman and goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, among others. In contrast, Vancouver will miss winger Ali Ahmed and midfielder Andrés Cubas.
Charlotte FC vs. Philadelphia Union (Oct. 18)
The Philadelphia Union could rest players on the final day of the season depending on the Supporters’ Shield race. However, Charlotte FC could be playing for a spot in the top four of the Eastern Conference, a vital position that earns home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Heading into their penultimate match against D.C. United on Oct. 4, Charlotte sit three points behind New York City for fourth place. Should they win, they would have a chance to topple Philadelphia and take a vital step before the playoffs.
However, a loss to already-eliminated D.C. would put them in the thick of the battle to avoid the Eastern Conference Wild Card race.