‘We’re Excited’—Vancouver Whitecaps Win Cascadia Cup With Eyes on Further Trophies
It’s not an official trophy, but Vancouver Whitecaps FC have their first taste of silverware in a year they dream of much more.
With a 2–2 away draw against Seattle Sounders FC, the Whitecaps secured the club’s eighth Cascadia Cup, a supporter-created trophy awarded to the best team in matches between Vancouver, Seattle and the Portland Timbers.
Although it doesn’t count as an official title, it sets the tone for a fall that could lead to more silverware––with the Canadian Championship final looming on Wednesday against Canadian Premier League side Vancouver FC, and hopes of a run to MLS Cup in December.
“It’s great [to win] and it’s fantastic that all the fans made the trip down. It was great afterwards, also to share a moment with them, and we hope there will be many more to come,” said head coach Jesper Sørensen, addressing his first Cascadia title and the travelling support. “We could hear them all through warm up... we hope for many more occasions like this.”
While the draw likely dashed Vancouver’s hopes of contending for the Supporters’ Shield, falling six points back of the leading Philadelphia Union, it brought a gritty performance in a heated contest.
Whitecaps leading scorer and U.S. men’s national team striker Brian White opened the scoring in the 52nd minute on an assist from Thomas Müller, only for Seattle’s Jackson Ragen to level the match in the 54th minute, before Albert Rusnák fired the hosts into the lead a minute later.
The Whitecaps eventually tied the game through Mathías Labroada at its final scoreline in the 69th minute.
With the point, the Whitecaps drew level with San Diego FC atop the Western Conference and secured a top-four seed, ensuring home advantage in the first-round best-of-three series in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Injury Woes Continue
Vancouver got Müller back into the squad for a 62-minute showing after he missed the last two matches, but the injury woes continued as White left the game in the 78th minute, despite entering at halftime.
Injury issues arose earlier as well, as the club’s five rostered center backs were all injured, forcing 23-year-old midfielder Ralph Priso into a debut start in the role.
“We look to be in the best possible shape and to be as healthy as possible going into the playoffs,” added Sørensen. “Ralph stepped in and he did excellent... he had not played that before.”
For a club with high hopes for the final chapter of the season, the injury troubles have arisen at a challenging time and could cost the team from playing to its full potential, even with the looming return of captain and Designated Player Midfielder Ryan Gauld, who has not played since March 8.
Eyes on Canadian Championship, MLS Cup
Even with the Supporters’ Shield likely out of reach, barring some exceptional results across MLS, the Whitecaps remain solely focused on winning.
And as much as the Union control the league table, overtaking San Diego FC remains a strong possibility. Yet, Vancouver will also take a measured approach, ensuring they have the best possible health for when the matches matter most.
In the immediacy, though, focus turns to Wednesday’s Canadian Championship final, as the club looks to win a fourth-straight title, and make Müller the most decorated German player in history, surpassing Toni Kroos.
“We knew that it was going to be difficult, and we’re in a position where we can make good decisions instead of forcing things,” Sørensen added.
“It’s a big thing to win the Canadian Championship, and we will do whatever we can to win. I think it’s great that we have these games coming up. It’s fun for the fans, it’s fun for us, and we’re excited.”