Five Players to Watch for Mexico During the International Break
Javier Aguirre will manage the first official matches of his third stint as El Tri manager in a home and away matchup vs. Honduras in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Nations League.
Mexico announced its 27-man roster for the upcoming games a week ago, the quality of the selected players should be more than enough to field a competitive team that makes it to the semifinals without much trouble.
However, if the past is any indicator, Mexico would do well not to underestimate Honduras. These two nations met a year ago in the same round of the tournament. If it wasn't for an Edson Álvarez goal in the 111th minute of the second leg, El Tri would've been eliminated. Mexico advanced on penalties but it wasn't a convincing effort.
Aguirre's squad must do better this time around if it is to continue to reunite its fanbase. For it to happen, players must step up and prove they deserve to be on the national team.
Here are five players to watch for Mexico in the quarterfinal games vs. Honduras.
Angel Malagon
The Club América player has been the best Mexican goalkeeper over the past year and it finally seems like he's won the starting role for El Tri.
The presence of Guillermo Ochoa in the squad will always generate added pressure. Ochoa has made it known that he wants to go to his sixth World Cup and whilst he's still getting called up, Malagón knows he's only a couple of poor performances away from opening the door for the legendary Mexican goalkeeper to claim the No. 1 spot once again.
If Malagón performs well and Mexico advance, then it's a clear statement that he's ready to inherit the starting role for good.
Cesar Montes
The FC Lokomotiv center back had a day to forget the last time El Tri visited San Pedro Sula, Honduras. He was constantly out of position and overall, Mexico's defense looked weak that night.
Montes has been one of the most solid players for Mexico in recent years. However, he's struggled in big games along with his usual center back partner, Johan Vázquez. The Monterrey academy talent is the undisputed leader of the back line and must step up to avoid another scare against Los Catrachos.
If Montes is at his best then Mexico can get out of Honduras with a positive result. If he struggles again, then the return fixture in Toluca, Mexico, could be a very nerve-wracking affair.
Luis Chavez
Mexico's best player of the 2022 World Cup is back with El Tri after Aguirre left him out of the October squad. Chávez can produce magic with his left foot, but he's been inconsistent with the national team since Qatar, failing to become the team leader many thought he'd be after the World Cup.
His desire to fulfill his European dream took him to Russia's Dynamo Moscow, relegated from the spotlight. His level dropped since making the move, but he's unquestionably one of the most technically gifted Mexican players right now.
Chávez must take advantage of the opportunity Aguirre is giving him. If he returns to his best, no midfielder in El Tri is better than him.
Alexis Gutierrez
The Cruz Azul midfielder deservedly got his first ever call up to El Tri's senior team following a magnificent season with La Máquina.
The 24-year-old was playing in Mexico's second division only a year and a half ago. With his future in serious jeopardy, he returned to Cruz Azul and played his way back into relevancy, becoming a fundamental piece of Martín Anselmi's team.
It'll be interesting to see how Aguirre plans on utilizing him with El Tri, if at all. Mexico has lacked a creative player that can link up the forwards from the midfield, generating danger through the center of the pitch—something Gutiérrez has excelled at with his club. If Gutiérrez performs well and keeps up his form, the Mexico may have just found a very interesting attacking wrinkle it previously lacked.
Julián Quiñones
The Colombian born player was a center piece in Club América's back-to-back Liga MX titles. However, he's failed to reach those levels for El Tri, especially during the 2024 Copa América where he looked like a shadow of the player who won four of the previous six Liga MX championships.
Quiñones moved to the Saudi Pro League over the summer and many thought that would only hinder his chances of making it to the World Cup. Despite the critics, he's been playing well of late for Al Qadsiah FC.
Mexico doesn't have many players of Quiñones's characteristics. His power and physicality will surely be needed in the visit to Honduras where a physical game is expected. Quiñones is a player that can excel in those games and Mexico should take advantage of it.