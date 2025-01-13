Five Possible Destinations for Kyle Walker if He Leaves Manchester City
After seven seasons at Manchester City, Kyle Walker is ready for a new challenge abroad, leaving the 34-year-old with plenty of new clubs to consider across the globe.
Ahead of Manchester City's 8–0 victory over Salford City in the FA Cup, Pep Guardiola confirmed that Walker is interested in leaving the reigning English champions. "It's not easy for me to say because I should tell him," Guardiola said, "but he's not here, so two days ago Kyle asked to explore the options to play abroad at the end of his career."
Despite Walker's legacy at City, which includes six Premier League titles and the club's first ever Champions League title, the England international has fallen out of favor with City's loyal fanbase due to his poor performances over the last two seasons. He has also seen his spot in Guardiola's starting XI taken by 20-year-old Rico Lewis.
With Walker's sights set on a new challenge overseas, here's five possible destinations for the England international if he does indeed bid farewell to the Etihad during the January transfer window.
1. AC Milan
Of all the possible places Walker could land, AC Milan is slowly emerging as the most likely. The Telegraph reported that the Rossoneri are interested in signing the six-time Premier League champion. The Serie A side is "confident of getting a deal over the line" to bring Walker to Milan.
Walker would give the Italian Super Cup champions some depth in the defense. Sérgio Conceição's men have only kept two clean sheets in their last nine matches and Emerson Royal has barely gotten a rest a right back over the last three months. Although Walker would not win the job over the Brazilian on the right flank, he would surely be a solid backup.
2. Bayern Munich
Walker came close to joining Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 before signing a two-year extension with City. Now with a move once again imminent, the 34-year-old could be keen on following through with his past plans.
Walker previously stated his desire to play with Harry Kane at Bayern Munich, a club that is a top contender in both the Champions League and the Bundesliga. A new defender for the German giants would also free Joshua Kimmich from his backup right back duties, giving Vincent Kompany greater freedom when choosing his XIs, especially in the case of injuries.
3. Inter Milan
If AC Milan are interested, why wouldn't their rivals take a shot at Walker too? After all, on paper, Inter Milan would be a preferable destination for the current City man. Inter sit second in the Serie A standings and are firmly in the title race this season.
Plus, Inter are currently one of the eight sides automatically through to the Champions League round of 16. In reality, a deal with Simone Inzaghi's team would likely come down to whether they want Walker, not the other way around.
4. Al-Nassr
Should Walker choose to abandon Europe, the Saudi Pro League is waiting for him. The defender could follow in the footsteps of other former European superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema and enjoy the end of his career in Saudi Arabia.
Ronaldo and Al-Nassr, in particular, could welcome Walker with open arms (and a massive contract). Al-Nassr sit third in the standings and need some reinforcements if they want to join the Saudi Pro League title race. With Sultan Al Ghanam struggling at right back, Walker could be the answer to some of the team's recent underwhelming performances against inferior sides.
5. Inter Miami
For players like Walker, a move to the United States is always on the table. Although it might seem improbable for the England international to join Lionel Messi and co. on Inter Miami, Walker could shore-up the Herons' defense, something they desperately need if they want to make a run for the MLS Cup.
Of course, there is also the allure of playing with Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. If Walker is looking to land at a club with superstars and a great chance of winning silverware, then Inter Miami just might be a perfect fit for the right back.